Maguindanao massacre victim's kin fear for safety as suspects remain at large

MANILA, Philippines — One
Lawyer Harry Roque, legal counsel of the victims' families, noted that former Salibo town Vice Mayor Datu Kanor Ampatuan roams around freely.
Former Maguindanao governor and Rep. Esmael "Toto" Mangudadatu earlier labeled Datu Kanor as the "deadliest" among the suspects.
Edita Tiamzon, wife of slain journalist Daniel Tiamzon, said they just want to see the "main suspect" brought to justice.
"
(It is painful for us because... the Ampatuan clan is still there.)
"Masakit po sa amin. Hindi kami makagalaw nang maayos dahil tulad sa
(It is hard
Citing a witness who used to report directly to Datu Kanor, Roque said the former Salibo vice mayor roams around freely
"Although Unsay (Ampatuan) by reputation is the most evil not far behind Unsay is this Datu Kanor and maybe he's even more evil because he has evaded the wheels of justice," Roque said in the same interview.
Tiamzon, meanwhile, said they are ready to forgive the other suspects
"Wala naman po silang magawa kasi kaya ganun ang ginawa nila na sumunod lang po doon sa pinag-utos ng pinaka-killer po," Tiamzon said.
(They cannot do anything that is why they did that. They were just following the order of the main killer.)
Roque
A decade after the gruesome massacre which led to the death of 58 people, including 32 journalists, at least 80 of the 197 suspects remain at large. The Philippine National Police assured the relatives of the victims
- Latest
- Trending