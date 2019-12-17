SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
maguindanao massacre
In this file photo taken November 2018, families and journalists gather in Ampatuan, Maguindanao to mark the ninth year since the massacre.
Philstar.com/Jonathan de Santos
Lawyer of Maguindanao massacre victims says she was offered P300M to drop case
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2019 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — The lawyer representing a number of the families of those slain in the decade-long Maguindanao massacre case said she was offered a large sum of money to drop the case very early on. 

Lawyer Nena Santos said on ANC's "Headstart" that it was offered to her "about a year after" the killing. According to her, relatives of the 38 victims she represented were also given similar offers to recant their testimonies. 

"[It was] 'leave the case and it's yours.' In the later part, they knew who [was] handling the overall strategy on whom to present. I think they were able to decipher that they had to remove [me] from the case," she said.  

When she ignored the offers she said she also received death threats through text messages and phone calls. 

Infamously known as the Maguindanao massacre, the ambush, which happened on Nov. 23, 2009, left 58 people dead, including 32 media workers. 

'Brazenness'

"There were already so many killings in Maguindanao allegedly perpetrated by the [Ampatuan] clan [but] many people who were victims are afraid to go and file a case because of the fear of how powerful the clan was," she said.

"The brazenness is there because they thought they controlled the police, the military [and] the political arena there in Maguindanao. And they were close with Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, so that emboldens them to [carry out] this heinous crime."

The Ampatuan clan had long enjoyed its political power in the area that was only extended due to their friendship with the former president. Andal Ampatuan Jr. is among the primary accused in the decade-old massacre. 

Santos shared the sentiment of Rep. Esmael Mangudadatu, who lost his wife, sisters, cousin and aunt in the killings, that the coming promulgation would serve as "an important precedent" for the justice system and democracy at large in the country. 

The aforementioned lawmaker earlier said that the decision would be the ultimate "litmus test" for the body of laws in the Philippines. 

He also expressed confidence that the existing case against the major suspects was enough to yield a conviction on Thursday. 

Media groups have called the case the worst election-related killing in the country. Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 was scheduled to release its decision in November until Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes asked the Supreme Court for an extension. 

The verdict is set to come out on December 19 to live media coverage of its promulgation. 

ATTY. NENA SANTOS MAGUINDANAO MASSACRE REP. ESMAEL MANGUDADATU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-PCGG chair gets 10 years for graft
By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Former Philippine Commission on Good Government chairman Camilo Sabio has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison...
Headlines
fb tw
Taking a nap or getting a trim? Contradicting statements on what Duterte was doing during quake
22 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte and his family were safe after a powerful quake that struck Davao del Sur Sunday afternoon but there...
Headlines
fb tw
Robredo defers release of drug war report
12 hours ago
In the wake of another destructive earthquake in Mindanao, Vice President Leni Robredo said she decided to hold off the release...
Headlines
fb tw
Philippines, France eye enhanced maritime defense pact
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 21 hours ago
The Philippines is eyeing another agreement with France to strengthen maritime defense cooperation.
Headlines
fb tw
Congress OKs government workers’ pay hike on January 1
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Senators approved last night Senate Bill 1219 on second and third or final reading.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
12 hours ago
Pinoys told: Be smugglers of the faith
12 hours ago
Pope Francis celebrated the Simbang Gabi Christmas novena at St. Peter’s Basilica the first time that a pope presided...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Aftershocks hamper earthquake rescue
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Aftershocks have hampered rescue operations in Davao del Sur as authorities fear that several people remain trapped under...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Palace sees no problem if ombudsman releases Duterte’s SALN
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang does not see any problem if the Office of the Ombudsman releases President Duterte’s statement of...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
House budget chief on embedded ‘pork’: Let Palace decide
By Jess Diaz | 12 hours ago
The head of the House of Representatives committee on appropriations would neither confirm nor deny reports that tens, perhaps...
Headlines
fb tw
12 hours ago
Communists’ sincerity in question when they commit atrocities — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Atrocities like last week’s deadly attack in Eastern Samar cast doubt on the communists’ sincerity in pursuing...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with