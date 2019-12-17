Walang Pasok: Court works suspended on December 23

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court announced that courts work would be suspended on Monday, December 23.

Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta issued Memorandum Order No. 09-2019, signed Monday, declaring suspension of all works in court provided that skeletal force would be implemented in several offices.

Below are the following offices with work suspended.

A. Supreme Court

Office of the Clerk of Court, EN Banc

Office of the Division Clerk of Court, First Division

Office of the Division Clerk of COurt, Second Division

Office of the Division Clerk of COurt, Third Division

Judicial Record Office

Fiscal Management and Budget Division

Office of Administrative SErvices, SC and

Office of Administrative SErvices, OCA

B. Court of Appeals

C. Sandiganbayan

D. Court of Tax Appeals, and

E. All first and second level courts



Peralta said all officials and employees who would render service on December 23 should be entitled to one compensatory day-off.

The Malacañan earlier declared December 24 and December 25 a special non-working holiday and a regular holiday in view of Christmas festivities.