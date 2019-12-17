Walang Pasok: Court works suspended on December 23

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court announced that courts work would be suspended on Monday, December 23.
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta issued Memorandum Order No. 09-2019, signed Monday, declaring suspension of all works in court provided that skeletal force would be implemented in several offices.
Below are the following offices with work suspended.
A. Supreme Court
-
Office of the Clerk of Court, EN Banc
-
Office of the Division Clerk of Court, First Division
-
Office of the Division Clerk of COurt, Second Division
-
Office of the Division Clerk of COurt, Third Division
-
Judicial Record Office
-
Fiscal Management and Budget Division
-
Office of Administrative SErvices, SC and
-
Office of Administrative SErvices, OCA
B. Court of Appeals
C. Sandiganbayan
D. Court of Tax Appeals, and
E. All first and second level courts
Peralta said all officials and employees who would render service on December 23 should be entitled to one compensatory day-off.
The Malacañan earlier declared December 24 and December 25 a special non-working holiday and a regular holiday in view of Christmas festivities.
