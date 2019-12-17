Palace sees no problem if ombudsman releases Duterte’s SALN

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang does not see any problem if the Office of the Ombudsman releases President Duterte’s statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN), saying the Chief Executive is not hiding anything and has complied with disclosure requirements.

The Office of the Ombudsman and the Office of the President have drawn flak for failing to provide the media a copy of Duterte’s SALN for 2018, the first time in the last 30 years that a chief executive has not released the document, according to the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ).

The Center had said the President, by all indications, “sticks out as the lie” of his own executive order on freedom of information, which required the full public disclosure of public documents, including the SALN, of all executive officials.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo reiterated that the Office of the Ombudsman is the repository of the original SALNs of the President. He said it would be up to the anti-graft body to decide whether to release the document.

“The law requires them to file their SALN. And the repository of those records is the ombudsman. It’s up to the ombudsman,” Panelo said at a press briefing yesterday.

Asked whether the Palace would see any problem if the ombudsman releases Duterte’s SALN, Panelo replied: “How can there be any problem? That’s why he filed it.”

Panelo, nevertheless, said Duterte does not have to follow the examples of previous presidents who made public their SALNs.

“It doesn’t mean that he will have to follow. He follows the law. The law says, you file; and he filed,” the Palace spokesman said.

“Maybe that’s their style. This President’s style is different. But he has not transgressed any law,” Panelo added.

Pressed on whether the President was hiding anything, Panelo replied: “If he is hiding anything, he would not have filed any SALN.”

Panelo said Malacañang would not call on the ombudsman to release Duterte’s SALN, saying it does not interfere with any constitutional body. He also advised the media to just wait for the Office of the Ombudsman to finish its guidelines on releasing the SALNs.