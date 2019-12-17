SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Robredo, an opposition leader, has expressed support for a review of the government’s agreements with Metro Manila water distributors Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. Inc. but called for a calmer approach to the issue to avoid scaring investors.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Palace hits Robredo for urging calm on water deals
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - December 17, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang yesterday chided Vice President Leni Robredo for urging the administration to be calmer when dealing with the issues surrounding the water concession deals, saying she should not touch on things beyond her competence.

Robredo, an opposition leader, has expressed support for a review of the government’s agreements with Metro Manila water distributors Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. Inc. but called for a calmer approach to the issue to avoid scaring investors. Investors might be discouraged from investing in the Philippines if there is no assurance that their deals with the government would be honored, she said.

Asked for reaction to Robredo’s statements, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo claimed Robredo does not know anything about the issue.

“Perhaps our advice to Vice President Leni is don’t get involved in something you’re not familiar with,” Panelo said in Filipino.

“I don’t think she knows anything about it. The President has made a stand and the stand appears to be very effective. She should know that,” he added.

President Duterte has slammed Maynilad and Manila Water for allegedly stealing billions of pesos from Filipinos through “onerous” deals with the government.

He has also threatened to file graft and plunder charges against officials involved.

The President has demanded the removal of contract provisions that barred the government from stopping rate hikes and permitted water concessionaires to collect indemnities for losses incurred from regulatory actions.

The President has also threatened a military takeover of water distribution if the issue is not solved. If the President makes good on the threat, the military would just oversee water distribution and the personnel of the water firms would be retained, Panelo said.  – With Jose Rodel Clapano

LENI ROBREDO MANILA WATER MAYNILAD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sandiganbayan junks P200-billion forfeiture suit vs Marcos family
8 hours ago
The case stemmed from a 1987 complaint that seeks to recover P200 billion worth of alleged ill-gotten wealth.
Headlines
fb tw
Taking a nap or getting a trim? Contradicting statements on what Duterte was doing during quake
10 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte and his family were safe after a powerful quake that struck Davao del Sur Sunday afternoon but there...
Headlines
fb tw
'What do you know about it?' Panelo says Robredo should stay mum on water concession deals
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
"Wag mo nang pasukin yung hindi mo alam (Don't get into something you don't understand)," he said. "I don't think she knows...
Headlines
fb tw
Ex-PCGG chair gets 10 years for graft
By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Former Philippine Commission on Good Government chairman Camilo Sabio has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison...
Headlines
fb tw
Drilon: House members pushing for 'doomed' charter change
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said the proposal of House legislators to extend their term is a self-serving mov...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
38 minutes ago
Pinoys told: Be smugglers of the faith
38 minutes ago
Pope Francis celebrated the Simbang Gabi Christmas novena at St. Peter’s Basilica the first time that a pope presided...
Headlines
fb tw
38 minutes ago
Robredo defers release of drug war report
38 minutes ago
In the wake of another destructive earthquake in Mindanao, Vice President Leni Robredo said she decided to hold off the release...
Headlines
fb tw
38 minutes ago
US donor turns over Amorsolo paintings to Philippine consulate
By Pia Lee-Brago | 38 minutes ago
Two works of National Artist Fernando Amorsolo have been turned over to the Philippine consulate general in San Francisco...
Headlines
fb tw
38 minutes ago
P200 billion forfeiture case vs Marcoses dismissed
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 38 minutes ago
Efforts to recover billions of pesos of wealth allegedly amassed by the Marcos family during the martial law regime have again...
Headlines
fb tw
38 minutes ago
Aftershocks hamper earthquake rescue
By Helen Flores | 38 minutes ago
Aftershocks have hampered rescue operations in Davao del Sur as authorities fear that several people remain trapped under...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with