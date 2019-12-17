Palace hits Robredo for urging calm on water deals

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang yesterday chided Vice President Leni Robredo for urging the administration to be calmer when dealing with the issues surrounding the water concession deals, saying she should not touch on things beyond her competence.

Robredo, an opposition leader, has expressed support for a review of the government’s agreements with Metro Manila water distributors Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Co. Inc. but called for a calmer approach to the issue to avoid scaring investors. Investors might be discouraged from investing in the Philippines if there is no assurance that their deals with the government would be honored, she said.

Asked for reaction to Robredo’s statements, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo claimed Robredo does not know anything about the issue.

“Perhaps our advice to Vice President Leni is don’t get involved in something you’re not familiar with,” Panelo said in Filipino.

“I don’t think she knows anything about it. The President has made a stand and the stand appears to be very effective. She should know that,” he added.

President Duterte has slammed Maynilad and Manila Water for allegedly stealing billions of pesos from Filipinos through “onerous” deals with the government.

He has also threatened to file graft and plunder charges against officials involved.

The President has demanded the removal of contract provisions that barred the government from stopping rate hikes and permitted water concessionaires to collect indemnities for losses incurred from regulatory actions.

The President has also threatened a military takeover of water distribution if the issue is not solved. If the President makes good on the threat, the military would just oversee water distribution and the personnel of the water firms would be retained, Panelo said. – With Jose Rodel Clapano