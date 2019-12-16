SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The LRT-2 announced on Monday the system will reduce its operating hours on December 24 and December 31 due to the anticipated “significant decline” in ridership.
LRT-2/Twitter
Shorter LRT-2 operating hours on December 24, 31
(Philstar.com) - December 16, 2019 - 12:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Light Rail Transit Line 2 trains will have shortened operating hours on the eves of Christmas day and New Year.

The LRT-2 announced on Monday the system will reduce its operating hours on December 24 and December 31 due to the anticipated “significant decline” in ridership.

This will also allow station or security personnel to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s eve with their families.

The last trains will leave Cubao and Recto stations at 8 p.m. on December 24.

On December 31, the last trains will leave the two stations at 7:30 p.m.

LRT-2 trips had been limited from Cubao to Recto stations after a fire damaged the railway system’s power rectifiers between the Anonas and Katipunan stations last October. 

LRT-1 and Metro Rail Transit Line 3 also adjusted their schedules for the holiday season. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

LRT-2
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No shutdown of Baguio to tourists – mayor
By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
Tourists will still be able to visit Baguio City as the rehabilitation of the country’s Summer Capital will be gradual,...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte, family safe after strong Davao del Sur quake
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte and his family were safe as a strong earthquake hit parts of Mindanao on Sunday, Malacañang...
Headlines
fb tw
6.9 quake jolts Davao del Sur
By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
At least four persons, including a six-year-old child, were reported killed following a destructive 6.9 magnitude earthquake...
Headlines
fb tw
Robredo: PDEA chief supportive in private, dismissive in interviews
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Ilang beses na, ang sinasabi sa ikan, iba yung sinasabi sa media," she said of PDEA chief Aaron Aquino.
Headlines
fb tw
Ex-PCGG chair gets 10 years for graft
By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Former Philippine Commission on Good Government chairman Camilo Sabio has been sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
13 hours ago
Tagle: Spread the Good News, not fake news
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
With the speedy dissemination of information, Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle yesterday urged the faithful to...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
MWSS to present revised contracts to water firms
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System is ready to present revised agreements to the two water concessionaires once...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Lacson hits ‘vague’ provisions in budget projects in 2020 budget
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The proposed P4.1-trillion General Appropriations Bill that President Duterte is set to sign into law is riddled with billions...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
DND, AFP vow to beat Reds despite peace talks
By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
Despite the revival of peace talks, the Department of National Defense and Armed Forces of the Philippines renewed their commitment...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
PNP getting 17,000 rifles vs terrorists
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will acquire at least 17,000 firearms to beef up the firepower for its mobility forces battling...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with