Shorter LRT-2 operating hours on December 24, 31

MANILA, Philippines — Light Rail Transit Line 2 trains will have shortened operating hours on the eves of Christmas day and New Year.

The LRT-2 announced on Monday the system will reduce its operating hours on December 24 and December 31 due to the anticipated “significant decline” in ridership.

This will also allow station or security personnel to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s eve with their families.

The last trains will leave Cubao and Recto stations at 8 p.m. on December 24.

On December 31, the last trains will leave the two stations at 7:30 p.m.

LRT-2 trips had been limited from Cubao to Recto stations after a fire damaged the railway system’s power rectifiers between the Anonas and Katipunan stations last October.

LRT-1 and Metro Rail Transit Line 3 also adjusted their schedules for the holiday season. — Gaea Katreena Cabico