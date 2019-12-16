SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa signed the implementing arrangement with IMOD East Asia regional director Nuni Sella last Dec. 11 for the rifles, which will be provided by Israel Weapons Industries.
Boy Santos
PNP getting 17,000 rifles vs terrorists
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - December 16, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) will acquire at least 17,000 firearms to beef up the firepower for its mobility forces battling terrorist groups.

It entered into an agreement with Israel’s Ministry of Defense to buy a total of 17,048 5.56mm assault rifles for P712,927,360. It sourced the funds for the acquisition from the 2019 General Appropriations Act.

According to PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, the firearms will be distributed to members of the elite Special Action Force, regional mobile force battalions, special weapons and tactics units and other specialized units.

With a government-to-government transaction, Gamboa said they got the assault rifles at P41,820 each, which is significantly lower than the price per unit obtained by other law enforcement agencies through public bidding.

He cited as example the acquisition of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) of 600 Galil Ace assault rifles for a whopping price of P168,000 each –expensive by P126,180 compared to the firearms that they will acquire.

The PNP found out its latest procurement of 5,767 assault rifles in 2019 had a price tag of P46,999 each, still higher by P5,179 per unit compared to its latest procurement.

“The procurement through G2G was no easy undertaking,” Gamboa said in a statement, referring to a government to government transaction.

He expressed confidence that the latest procurement will enhance the firepower, mobility and tactical capability of their operating units.

 

