SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation's (PhilHealth) new contribution schedule was hit by labor groups for allegedly disadvantaging workers with lower incomes.
Philhealth Facebook Page
PhilHealth monthly contribution increase seen to hurt workers
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 14, 2019 - 6:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation's new contribution schedule was hit by labor groups for allegedly disadvantaging workers with lower incomes.

The premium rate climb from 2.75% to 3% may seem trivial but is actually too much to bear for workers with salaries comparatively lower than other PhilHealth contributors, according to a release by labor group COURAGE (Confederation for Unity, Recognition, and Advancement of Government Employees).

The new premium rates issued by PhilHealth took effect on December 7. Coverage of the adjustment includes direct contributors, kasambahays, self-earning individuals, practicing professionals, overseas Filipino workers, and other workers "gainfully employed and bound by an employer-employee relationship."

Under PhilHealth Circular No. 2019-0009, the contribution rate starts at 3% from 2020 and will increase by increments of 0.5% yearly until it reaches 5%.

“In 2020, the premium will increase the rate to three percent and henceforth adjusted to increments of 0.5 percent every year until it reaches the five percent limit in 2025 as provided for by law,” the circular read.

“For those whose basic monthly salary is below the income floor, the premium monthly contribution shall be computed based on the income floor.”

Roxanne Fernandez, spokesperson of Kawani Laban sa Kontraktwalisasyon, said the effect of the contribution increase is more apparent to the poor than the rich.

“Bagamat pareho sa porsyento, napakaliit na bagay sa mga nasa isang daang libong piso ang kita kada buwan ang masingilan sila ng limang porsyento. Habang ang mga kawaning kontraktwal na nasa minimum ang sahod at wala pang kasiguruhan sa trabaho, ang laki na ng bagay na iyon - sabihin nating limang daang piso kung sa kitang sampung libo kada buwan,” Fernandez said in the release.

(While the percentage change appears minimal, 5% is a small sum that those earning six-figure salaries can afford to pay. Meanwhile, for contractual workers living on minimum wage and with no job security, that percentage is a big deal - let’s say a P500 contribution for someone earning P10,000 monthly.)

“Pwedeng pantawid na iyon sa tatlo hanggang isang linggo ng kawaning walang pamilya. Mas mahirap kung meron na.”

(That amount of money is worth weeks of living expenses to a worker without a family to support. It means much more to one that does.)

According to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, the daily minimum wage rate for non-agricultural workers in the National Capital Region stands between P500 to P537.

Meanwhile, the daily minimum wage in other regions ranges from P280 to P400.

PHILHEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NAIA on Jetstar mishap: Clearing ops ongoing
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
NAIA has released a statement clarifying the details and consequences of a Japan-bound Jetstar plane’s failure to take...
Headlines
fb tw
SC affirms Ivler conviction
By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
The Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction of Jason Ivler in connection with the killing of 27-year-old Renato Ebarle Jr...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte threatens military takeover of water firms
By Mary Grace Padin | 19 hours ago
President Duterte has threatened to send the military to take over the operations of the country’s water firms if they...
Headlines
fb tw
Local flights canceled after Jetstar mishap on NAIA runway
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
Budget airline Cebu Pacific Air on Saturday canceled seven domestic flights to and from Manila since the Ninoy Aquino International...
Headlines
fb tw
De Lima on PNP's drug war remark: Mass atrocities are not rehashed narratives
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
“EJKs are not a mere product of imagination, and more so, the stories of the victims of these mass atrocities are not...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Misuari vows to help government in anti-terrorism efforts
By Roel Pareño | 1 hour ago
Moro National Liberation Front chair Nur Misuari promised President Rodrigo Duterte he will help the government in their efforts...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
De Lima welcomes US Senate resolution calling for her release
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
De Lima said she is positive that justice will prevail due to the US Senate resolution and is challenging the administration...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
US Senate resolution vs De Lima detention tramples on sovereignty — Palace
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Malacañang on Saturday expressed its “grave concern” on a recently approved United States Senate resolution...
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
Filipino dead as Togo pirates release Greek ship
5 hours ago
Suspected pirates in Togo have released three crew members of a Greek oil tanker seized in November, but a fourth died in...
Headlines
fb tw
8 hours ago
NAIA operations resume after Japan-bound plane got stuck on runway
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
The daily grind of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will continue after a Jetstar plane bound for Japan failed to take...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with