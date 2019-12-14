PhilHealth monthly contribution increase seen to hurt workers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation's new contribution schedule was hit by labor groups for allegedly disadvantaging workers with lower incomes.

The premium rate climb from 2.75% to 3% may seem trivial but is actually too much to bear for workers with salaries comparatively lower than other PhilHealth contributors, according to a release by labor group COURAGE (Confederation for Unity, Recognition, and Advancement of Government Employees).

The new premium rates issued by PhilHealth took effect on December 7. Coverage of the adjustment includes direct contributors, kasambahays, self-earning individuals, practicing professionals, overseas Filipino workers, and other workers "gainfully employed and bound by an employer-employee relationship."

Under PhilHealth Circular No. 2019-0009, the contribution rate starts at 3% from 2020 and will increase by increments of 0.5% yearly until it reaches 5%.

“In 2020, the premium will increase the rate to three percent and henceforth adjusted to increments of 0.5 percent every year until it reaches the five percent limit in 2025 as provided for by law,” the circular read.

“For those whose basic monthly salary is below the income floor, the premium monthly contribution shall be computed based on the income floor.”

Roxanne Fernandez, spokesperson of Kawani Laban sa Kontraktwalisasyon, said the effect of the contribution increase is more apparent to the poor than the rich.

“Bagamat pareho sa porsyento, napakaliit na bagay sa mga nasa isang daang libong piso ang kita kada buwan ang masingilan sila ng limang porsyento. Habang ang mga kawaning kontraktwal na nasa minimum ang sahod at wala pang kasiguruhan sa trabaho, ang laki na ng bagay na iyon - sabihin nating limang daang piso kung sa kitang sampung libo kada buwan,” Fernandez said in the release.

(While the percentage change appears minimal, 5% is a small sum that those earning six-figure salaries can afford to pay. Meanwhile, for contractual workers living on minimum wage and with no job security, that percentage is a big deal - let’s say a P500 contribution for someone earning P10,000 monthly.)

“Pwedeng pantawid na iyon sa tatlo hanggang isang linggo ng kawaning walang pamilya. Mas mahirap kung meron na.”

(That amount of money is worth weeks of living expenses to a worker without a family to support. It means much more to one that does.)

According to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, the daily minimum wage rate for non-agricultural workers in the National Capital Region stands between P500 to P537.

Meanwhile, the daily minimum wage in other regions ranges from P280 to P400.