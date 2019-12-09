SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Steve Harvey interviews Miss Philippines Gazini Ganados onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
AFP/Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Palace lauds Gazini Ganados for showcasing Filipina beauty at Miss Universe 2019
(Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 12:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang commended the efforts of Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados for representing the country in the annual beauty pageant.

Ganados, 23, ended her Miss Universe 2019 journey at the semifinals as she failed to enter the Top 10.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo lauded the Cebuana beauty for representing the country well.

FULL TEXT: Miss Universe 2019 Top 3 Q&A
WATCH: Winning answer of South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi at Miss Universe 2019 pageant

"Ms. Ganados has given pride and glory to the Filipino nation by showcasing the unique beauty and talent of the Filipina," Panelo said in a statement.

The Malacañang spokesman wished Ganados luck in her future endeavors.

"Her experience in joining the prestigious beauty pageant should add further to her development as a beauty queen," Panelo said.

For the National Costume Competition, Ganados wore an outfit inspired by the national bird — the Philippine Eagle.

"It is with deep honor to showcase our national pride during the Miss Universe National costume show, the Philippine Eagle whose strength, power, and love for freedom exemplifies the Filipino people," Ganados said on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“There is an eagle within me that wants to soar.” ???? It is with deep honor to showcase our national pride during the Miss Universe National costume show, the Philippine Eagle whose strength, power, and love for freedom exemplifies the Filipino people. Created by the master couturier Mama @carysantiago @carysantiago7 ?? Proud to have showcased your masterpieces in the Miss Universe stage. Your passion, dedication, and love for our country is admirable. ?? Here’s How To Vote for Best in National Costime Award. 1. Log in to vote.missuniverse.com 2. Click VOTE NOW. 3. Find and click National Costume. 4. Choose and Vote Miss Philippines #70 Credits to the rightful owners of the photos ?? #MissUniverse2019 #MissUniversePH #Philippines #MissUniverso #MissUniverso2019 #GaziniGanados #GaziniGanado5 #ForThePhilippines

A post shared by  Gazini C. J. Ganados (@gazinii) on

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray crowned South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi as her successor at the coronation night at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia Monday morning (Manila time).

"I grew up where a woman like me with my kind of skin is not considered beautiful, I want them to look at me and see their faces reflected on mine," Tunzi said in her final statement. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

2019 MISS UNIVERSE GAZINI GANADOS MISS UNIVERSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Even if ICC issues warrant for Duterte, who will enforce it?
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Malacañang on Sunday disputed claims that President Rodrigo Duterte could be arrested after the office of the International...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte slammed for 'bullying' ABS-CBN
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“The closure of a media outlet over a personal whim and political vendetta has no place in a free, democratic and just...
Headlines
fb tw
Critics to Panelo: Which country do you work for?
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario yesterday slammed presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo and challenged...
Headlines
fb tw
SAF to be tapped vs narcos
By Non Alquitran | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will tap the guerrilla warfare-trained Special Action Force in going after high-value drug...
Headlines
fb tw
1 million families out of poverty under Duterte admin
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
Over one million families or about six million Filipino have so far been freed from poverty under the administration of President...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
5 hours ago
Which Miss Universe viewing party takes home the crown?
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
One viewing party should be crowned on the spot for its inventive take and fabulous prizes.
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Privacy body sets guidelines for CCTV use
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 13 hours ago
The National Privacy Commission will soon release guidelines on the use of closed-circuit television systems.
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
DOH sees surge in mental health disorders
By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Mental health disorders are expected to rise in the country, requiring more professionals to deal with the problem.
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Reds urged: Be sincere on peace
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Communists should be willing to hold talks anywhere if they are sincere in pursuing peace, Malacañang said yesterday,...
Headlines
fb tw
13 hours ago
Palace disputes claims of Duterte arrest after ICC probe
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday disputed claims that President Duterte could be arrested after the International Criminal Court...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with