Palace lauds Gazini Ganados for showcasing Filipina beauty at Miss Universe 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang commended the efforts of Miss Universe Philippines Gazini Ganados for representing the country in the annual beauty pageant.

Ganados , 23, ended her Miss Universe 2019 journey at the semifinals as she failed to enter the Top 10.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo lauded the Cebuana beauty for representing the country well.

"Ms. Ganados has given pride and glory to the Filipino nation by showcasing the unique beauty and talent of the Filipina," Panelo said in a statement.

The Malacañang spokesman wished Ganados luck in her future endeavors.

"Her experience in joining the prestigious beauty pageant should add further to her development as a beauty queen," Panelo said.

For the National Costume Competition, Ganados wore an outfit inspired by the national bird — the Philippine Eagle.

"It is with deep honor to showcase our national pride during the Miss Universe National costume show, the Philippine Eagle whose strength, power, and love for freedom exemplifies the Filipino people," Ganados said on Instagram.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray crowned South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi as her successor at the coronation night at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia Monday morning (Manila time).