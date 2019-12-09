SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Asked by Miss Universe 2019 host Steve Harvey why her name was so long, Philippine bet Gazini Ganados quipped back with a witty response.
Gazini Ganados Instagram
Gazini tells Steve Harvey: All I want for Christmas is Miss U
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2019 - 9:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Asked by Miss Universe 2019 host Steve Harvey why her name was so long, Philippine bet Gazini Ganados quipped back with a witty response.

“Well Steve, my mom named me Christiana Jordi Acopiado Ganados. Three of those is my first name. Gazini which means Gazan, which is my dad’s name. Christiana because I was actually born after Christmas... I’m December 26,” Gazini said as a build-up.

“So what you guys don’t know this is a great opportunity for me to shout out for me to shout out to all my friends and family who give me one gift on Christmas and on my birthday (laughs). So Steve I only want one thing for Christmas and my birthday and you already know about that.”

After Gazini’s name wasn’t announced in the regional top 5 (combining the Asian and African regions, in her case), the 23-year-old took to Twitter to express her hope.

Surely enough, the model-host was the first non-regional wild card announced. Pinoy Miss Universe superfans and Gazini stans trended #GaziniGanados5 on Twitter, referring to Gazini's chance of taking home the country's fifth Miss Universe crown.

2019 MISS UNIVERSE GAZINI GANADOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Even if ICC issues warrant for Duterte, who will enforce it?
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Malacañang on Sunday disputed claims that President Rodrigo Duterte could be arrested after the office of the International...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte slammed for 'bullying' ABS-CBN
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
“The closure of a media outlet over a personal whim and political vendetta has no place in a free, democratic and just...
Headlines
fb tw
Critics to Panelo: Which country do you work for?
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario yesterday slammed presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo and challenged...
Headlines
fb tw
1 million families out of poverty under Duterte admin
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
Over one million families or about six million Filipino have so far been freed from poverty under the administration of President...
Headlines
fb tw
Philippines is 'the lead in the South China Sea disputes,' Locsin claims
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
"[W]e stand up to China in the things that matter without fail and are acknowledged by Vietnam as the lead in the South China...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
3 hours ago
Pope Francis taps Cardinal Tagle to lead top Vatican post
3 hours ago
The 62-year-old cardinal is the new prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.
Headlines
fb tw
3 hours ago
Which Miss Universe viewing party takes home the crown?
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
One viewing party should be crowned on the spot for its inventive take and fabulous prizes.
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Privacy body sets guidelines for CCTV use
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The National Privacy Commission will soon release guidelines on the use of closed-circuit television systems.
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Palace: Talks on with water firms
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang clarified that the President is not asking for contracts to be rescinded, and that talks are ongoing between...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
SAF to be tapped vs narcos
By Non Alquitran | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will tap the guerrilla warfare-trained Special Action Force in going after high-value drug...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with