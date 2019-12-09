Gazini tells Steve Harvey: All I want for Christmas is Miss U

MANILA, Philippines — Asked by Miss Universe 2019 host Steve Harvey why her name was so long, Philippine bet Gazini Ganados quipped back with a witty response.

“Well Steve, my mom named me Christiana Jordi Acopiado Ganados. Three of those is my first name. Gazini which means Gazan, which is my dad’s name. Christiana because I was actually born after Christmas... I’m December 26,” Gazini said as a build-up.

“So what you guys don’t know this is a great opportunity for me to shout out for me to shout out to all my friends and family who give me one gift on Christmas and on my birthday (laughs). So Steve I only want one thing for Christmas and my birthday and you already know about that.”

After Gazini’s name wasn’t announced in the regional top 5 (combining the Asian and African regions, in her case), the 23-year-old took to Twitter to express her hope.

I’ve always been an optimist. There’s still a non-regional based top 5 and wildcard! Crossed fingers ???????????? For the Philippines. Laban tayo! ???????? — Gazini Ganados (@gazzzini) December 9, 2019

Surely enough, the model-host was the first non-regional wild card announced. Pinoy Miss Universe superfans and Gazini stans trended #GaziniGanados5 on Twitter, referring to Gazini's chance of taking home the country's fifth Miss Universe crown.