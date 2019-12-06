SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Sen. Leila de Lima has been detained since February 24, 2017 for allegedly having a hand in the proliferation of drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison during her stint as justice chief.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman, File
De Lima among Financial Times readers’ ‘most influential’ women of 2019
(Philstar.com) - December 6, 2019 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila de Lima has been included in the list of most influential women of 2019 by a London-based business newspaper.

The detained lawmaker is among the most influential women from across the globe, according to readers of the Financial Times.

The business newspaper said it received more than 100 nominations but only 16 women “stood out.”

“The Filipino senator remains detained over drugs allegations that she and her supporters say were fabricated. De Lima had led a human rights investigation against Rodrigo Duterte into alleged extrajudicial killings that took place while he was a mayor of Davao City,” the description provided by Instagram user hcamp_spacesption to Financial Times read.

“Her handwritten dispatches from her cell are incisive missives and commentary on the issues the Philippines faces,” it added.

Financial Times readers also named climate activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, US Senator Elizabeth Warren, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge as trailblazers of the year.

De Lima was previously recognized as one of the world’s greatest leaders by Fortune Magazine, one of the 100 Most Influential People by Time Magazine, one of the leading Global Thinkers in 2016 and 2017 by Foreign Policy Magazine and one of Southeast Asia’s Women to Watch by the Diplomat Magazine.

De Lima is facing conspiracy to commit drug trading charges before Muntinlupa courts and has been detained inside the police headquarters in Quezon City since Feb. 24, 2017. She said the “trumped-up” drug chargest against her were part of a presidential vendetta. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

LEILA DE LIMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SC reverses dismissal of graft charges vs Lito Lapid
1 day ago
The Supreme Court reversed the decision of anti-graft court Sandiganbayan to dismiss the graft case against Sen. Lito La...
Headlines
fb tw
Back to square one for 2020 national budget
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
The House of Representatives-Senate conference on the proposed P4.1-trillion national budget for next year is back to square...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte: Water concessionaires liable for graft, plunder
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Water concessionaires who profited from lopsided contracts are liable for plunder and graft, President Duterte said yesterday,...
Headlines
fb tw
ICC junks ex-Philippines execs’ complaint vs China’s Xi
By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Citing lack of jurisdiction, the International Criminal Court has junked the case filed by two former Philippine government...
Headlines
fb tw
Philippines to import galunggong a new
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The Philippines will once again import the poor man’s fish, galunggong, as prices of the commodity have shot up to nearly...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
4 minutes ago
Philippines' 'fake news' farms thrive due to politicians, industry players — report
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 minutes ago
The complicity of politicians and industry players in the political consultancy business, advertising and PR firms and digital...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Mekeni gets clearance to redistribute processed pork products
4 hours ago
In a statement, Mekeni said it is ready to bring its pork-based products to the market more than a month after it voluntarily...
Headlines
fb tw
5 hours ago
‘Be independent’: Journalists ask Congress to pass ABS-CBN franchise renewal bill
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
President Duterte, who has the power to veto bills that Congress approves, had threatened that the franchise won't be re...
Headlines
fb tw
6 hours ago
Del Rosario, Morales insist ICC did not dismiss communication vs China
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
The preliminary examination found that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over the complaint.
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
DENR: Philippines facing garbage crisis
By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The country is “in the middle of a garbage crisis” that can only be addressed by drastic changes in the way individuals...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with