SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Inflation snaps 5-month downtrend, rises to 1.3% in November
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 5, 2019 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated, 11:13 a.m.) — Consumer price growth picked up in November, snapping five consecutive months of decline, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Thursday.

Inflation accelerated to 1.3% in November versus the preceding month’s 0.8% and 6% recorded a year ago. Year-to-date, inflation averaged 2.5%, still within the government’s 2%-4% annual target.

According to the PSA, higher prices of alcohol and tobacco mainly pushed up last month’s inflation. Higher utility costs and fuel prices also put upward price pressure in November.

Meanwhile, prices of rice continued its downtrend and fell 8.3% during the month. Prices of corn, a popular rice substitute, contracted 2.2%.

“With the previous year’s base effect beginning to fade, we should see inflation gradually rise from here,” ANZ Research said in a commentary.

In a statement, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas — whose primary mandate is to ensure price stability — said the latest inflation outturn was “consistent” with its assessment that price growth “has bottomed out in October.”

The BSP added that inflation will likely speed up next year partly due to volatile global oil prices and the impact of the African swine fever outbreak. But risks to the inflation outlook are “tilted to the downside” in 2021.

“Even so, the rise is unlikely to threaten the BSP’s monetary policy stance,” ANZ Research said.

“Economic growth is still the key concern of policymakers, despite the breathing room provided by stronger momentum recently,” it added.

The BSP earlier this month left its benchmark rate unchanged at 4% — a decision described as a “prudent pause” to let the previous cuts to the policy rate and reserve requirement work their way through the economy.

But BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said monetary authorities could still slash key interest rates anew in their eighth and last policy review for the year on December 12.

PHILIPPINES INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte orders filing of 'economic sabotage' charges vs water firms
18 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the filing of criminal, civil and administrative charges against all those involved...
Headlines
fb tw
Philippines eyes bid to host 2030 Asian Games
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
Even before the conclusion of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, the government is already setting its sights on the Asian...
Headlines
fb tw
Philippines lowest in reading comprehension among 79 countries
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The Philippines had an average reading score of 340, more than 200 points below China (555) and more than 100 points less...
Headlines
fb tw
State workers to get P10,000 incentive
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
Government employees will be getting an incentive of up to P10,000 on top of their 13th month pay and Christmas bonuses.
Headlines
fb tw
Manila Water offers compromise on P7.4 billion award
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
Ayala-led Manila Water Co. Inc. is willing to come up with a “workable solution” with the government on a recent...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
11 hours ago
New Army chief named
By Jaime Laude | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Army will have a new commander following President Duterte’s designation of incumbent Lucena City-based...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Duterte to visit typhoon-hit Bicol
By Cet Dematera | 11 hours ago
Local officials had been ordered to submit reports on the damage left by Typhoon Tisoy ahead of President Duterte’s...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Congress to approve 2020 budget on Monday
By Jess Diaz | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives and the Senate have agreed to approve a common draft of the proposed P4.1-trillion 2020 national...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
Foreign POGO workers face deportation
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
More than a hundred foreign workers employed by Philippine offshore gaming operators in the country are facing deportation...
Headlines
fb tw
11 hours ago
PHAP: Price control on medicine detrimental to patients
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
Imposing price controls on medicines will be detrimental to patients, pharmacists and drug stores, the Pharmaceutical and...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with