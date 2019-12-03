SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
Seasoned diplomat Huang Xilian is China's new ambassador to the Philippines.
Chinese Embassy/Released
Ex-envoy to ASEAN is China's new ambassador to Philippines
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 12:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Beijing's former ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Huang Xilian will be replacing Zhao Jianhua as Chinese envoy to the Philippines.

Protocol officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs and representatives from Chinese communities in the Philippines welcomed Huang as he arrived in Manila early Tuesday.

Huang noted that the relationship between the Philippines and China improved under the leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"It is a great honor to be designated as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of the Philippines. I feel back at home the moment I set foot in the Philippines," the seasoned diplomat said.

The newly-appointed Chinese envoy said Beijing considers Manila an "important partner" in its Belt and Road Initiative.

"The best is yet to come," Huang said. 

His appointment to the Philippines coincides with the 45th anniversary of the diplomatic relations of the two countries next year.

Prior to being China's permanent representative to the ASEAN headquarters in Indonesia, Huang also held diplomatic assignments in the United States, India, Pakistan and Brunei.

He also served as senior official at the Chinese Department of Asian Affairs from 2012 to 2018.

