SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Duterte made the revelation in a television interview as he was answering a question about fears that China can switch off the Philippines’ power supply because of a Chinese firm’s stake in Manila’s power grid.
STAR/File
Duterte says he refused cell phone from China
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - December 3, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte revealed that China had offered to provide him a hack-proof mobile phone but he refused, to avoid suspicions that he is hiding something.

Duterte made the revelation in a television interview as he was answering a question about fears that China can switch off the Philippines’ power supply because of a Chinese firm’s stake in Manila’s power grid.

“Right now they are listening to us, through satellites, without using the grid, they spy. I don’t know who is doing that here,” Duterte told GMA News yesterday.

“They know, I know because I have talked to him (Chinese President Xi Jinping). And as a matter of fact, they offered to give me a cellphone that cannot be hacked. I do not want the people to suspect,” he added.

Duterte did not say what prompted the Chinese officials to make the offer.

The State Grid Corp. of China owns 40 percent of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP).

Earlier, retired Supreme Court senior associate justice Antonio Carpio said the tapping of Chinese technicians in the NGCP is a cause for concern because they can easily shut down the transmission facility.

Carpio, who has been critical of the Duterte administration’s warming up to China, warned that Chinese technicians could also insert malware in the system.

Duterte, however, believes China won’t shut down the power grid because a Chinese firm is earning from it.

“You want a better one, better service, you want more energy distributed, China offered to help. We agreed. So it’s business. What’s the purpose of business? To spy? It’s to make money for China. And for us,” Duterte said.

“What would be a possible reason that China would spy or cut the grid?” he added.

Duterte said he does not believe that China is out to sabotage the Philippines’ transmission system.

“I now ask China. I’d like to address myself, respectfully, to President Xi Jinping. What could be the reason because I do not believe that you’d do it,” he said.

CELLPHONE HACK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3
By Rosette Adel | 13 hours ago
Several LGUs suspended classes for December 3 in anticipation of the landfall of Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Heavy rains expected over Bicol, parts of Visayas ahead of ‘Tisoy’ landfall
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
PAGASA said the outer periphery of the typhoon is currently affecting Bicol and Eastern Visayas.
Headlines
fb tw
Disaster response agencies on standby, residents told to be alert as Philippine braces for ‘Tisoy’ landfall
By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Monday said that all concerned disaster-related agencies were ordered to be on...
Headlines
fb tw
Threat posed by ‘Tisoy’ increases as powerful typhoon nears landfall
7 hours ago
“Tisoy” has already forced suspensions of class and work and the cancellation of some events in the 30th Southeast...
Headlines
fb tw
Mañosa siblings refused help, face P620 million lawsuits
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
The heirs of the late National Artist Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa refused an offer of assistance from a “white...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
41 minutes ago
Thousands evacuated as signals raised
By Helen Flores | 41 minutes ago
Thousands of people were evacuated, while classes and flights in many parts of Luzon were canceled until today as Typhoon...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
Police file oral defamation raps vs Phisgoc official
By Emmanuel Tupas | 41 minutes ago
Police have filed charges of unjust vexation and oral defamation against an official of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
‘Manila’ resonated with SEAG opening audience — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 41 minutes ago
The hit song “Manila” by homegrown band Hotdog may not represent the entire Philippines, but people who watched...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
House to restore P10 billion palay-buying fund
By Jess Diaz | 41 minutes ago
The House of Representatives will work for the restoration of next year’s P10-billion palay-buying fund, which the Senate...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
Senators brush off budget dagdag-bawas
By Paolo Romero | 41 minutes ago
Senators have brushed off allegations from a leader of the House of Representatives that they lopped off P3 billion in the...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with