SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Remittances from 10 million overseas Filipino workers consistently account for 10 percent of the Philippines’ gross domestic product.
Ted Aljibe/AFP
Philippine 4th top beneficiary of remittances in 2018
Pia Lee-Brago (The Philippine Star) - December 3, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is the fourth top beneficiary of international remittances at $34 billion in 2018, according to the Global Migration report of the United Nations’ migration agency.

Remittances from 10 million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) consistently account for 10 percent of the Philippines’ gross domestic product (GDP).  

The International Organization for Migration (IOM)’s Global Migration Report 2020 noted that the number of international migrants in 2019 is now estimated at 270 million and the top destination remains the United States, at nearly 51 million.

The IOM said the overall figure represents just a tiny fraction of the world’s population, although it is a 0.1 percent increase on the level indicated in its last report, published two years ago.

“This figure remains a very small percentage of the world’s population (at 3.5 percent), meaning that the vast majority of people globally (96.5 percent) are estimated to be residing in the country in which they were born,” the report said.

According to the UN agency, more than half of all international migrants (141 million) live in Europe and North America.

An estimated 52 percent are male and nearly two-thirds – or around 164 million people – are looking for work.

India continues to be the largest country of origin of international migrants, with 17.5 million living abroad, followed by Mexico (11.8 million) and China (10.7 million).

Other findings indicate that the number of migrant workers declined slightly in high-income countries – from 112.3 million to 111.2 million – but increased elsewhere. The upper middle-income countries saw the biggest increase from 17.5 million to 30.5 million.

Linked to this, international remittances also increased to $689 billion in 2018, IOM said, with the top beneficiaries being India ($78.6 billion), China ($67.4 billion), Mexico ($35.7 billion) and the Philippines ($34 billion).

The US remained the top remittance-issuer, at $68 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates ($44.4 billion) and Saudi Arabia ($36.1 billion).

Although most migrants traveled to the US, the report confirmed other important migration corridors from poorer countries to richer nations like France, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

“This pattern is likely to remain the same for many years into the future, especially as populations in some developing sub-regions and countries are projected to increase in coming decades, placing migration pressure on future generations,” IOM said.

Focusing on the Middle East, data showed that Gulf countries have some of the largest numbers of temporary labor migrants in the world, including the UAE, where they make up almost 90 percent of the population.

GDP GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT TOP 4 BENEFICIARY OF INTERNATIONAL REMITTANCES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3
By Rosette Adel | 13 hours ago
Several LGUs suspended classes for December 3 in anticipation of the landfall of Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Heavy rains expected over Bicol, parts of Visayas ahead of ‘Tisoy’ landfall
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
PAGASA said the outer periphery of the typhoon is currently affecting Bicol and Eastern Visayas.
Headlines
fb tw
Disaster response agencies on standby, residents told to be alert as Philippine braces for ‘Tisoy’ landfall
By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Monday said that all concerned disaster-related agencies were ordered to be on...
Headlines
fb tw
Threat posed by ‘Tisoy’ increases as powerful typhoon nears landfall
7 hours ago
“Tisoy” has already forced suspensions of class and work and the cancellation of some events in the 30th Southeast...
Headlines
fb tw
Mañosa siblings refused help, face P620 million lawsuits
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
The heirs of the late National Artist Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa refused an offer of assistance from a “white...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
41 minutes ago
Thousands evacuated as signals raised
By Helen Flores | 41 minutes ago
Thousands of people were evacuated, while classes and flights in many parts of Luzon were canceled until today as Typhoon...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
Police file oral defamation raps vs Phisgoc official
By Emmanuel Tupas | 41 minutes ago
Police have filed charges of unjust vexation and oral defamation against an official of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
‘Manila’ resonated with SEAG opening audience — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 41 minutes ago
The hit song “Manila” by homegrown band Hotdog may not represent the entire Philippines, but people who watched...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
House to restore P10 billion palay-buying fund
By Jess Diaz | 41 minutes ago
The House of Representatives will work for the restoration of next year’s P10-billion palay-buying fund, which the Senate...
Headlines
fb tw
41 minutes ago
Senators brush off budget dagdag-bawas
By Paolo Romero | 41 minutes ago
Senators have brushed off allegations from a leader of the House of Representatives that they lopped off P3 billion in the...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with