SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Agriculture Secretary William Dar, who was in Urdaneta City and Rosales town both in Pangasinan, last Sunday told local reporters that Region 3 was the most devastated in terms of ASF infection.
The STAR/Michael Varcas /File
Quarantine system upgrade needed for ASF — DA
Eva Visperas (The Philippine Star) - December 3, 2019 - 12:00am

ROSALES, Pangasinan, Philippines — There is need to upgrade quarantine systems in several regions of the country as the threat of African swine fever (ASF) remains, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said the other day.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar, who was in Urdaneta City and Rosales town both in Pangasinan, last Sunday told local reporters that Region 3 was the most devastated in terms of ASF infection.

“So we cordoned Bulacan and Pampanga (the affected areas) to prevent its spread,” Dar said.

He said processors encounter problems when they want to trade their processed products in the provinces where there are some areas that are too strict because of their experience involving just one processor.

As far as Pangasinan is concerned, Dar said the feedback he gets is there is no new outbreak.

He added that all outbreak areas must observe the 1-7-10 protocol which means that hogs within the one-kilometer range must be depopulated. The sentinel approach, according to him, wherein five hogs will be placed in one area and will be observed if these will not get sick anymore, should also be observed.

To help affected hog traders, a P30,000 loan assistance is available to each backyard hog raiser at zero interest payable in three years at the Land Bank of the Philippines, Dar said.

There are about 80,000 affected hogs nationwide, less than one percent based on the 13 million heads, he added. 

“That’s just point six or point seven only based on the 13 million heads hog population nationwide,” he said.

He also echoed the assurance of hog raisers that there is enough supply of hogs in the country. 

AFRICAN SWINE FEVER ASF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for December 3
By Rosette Adel | 13 hours ago
Several LGUs suspended classes for December 3 in anticipation of the landfall of Typhoon Tisoy.
Headlines
fb tw
Heavy rains expected over Bicol, parts of Visayas ahead of ‘Tisoy’ landfall
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
PAGASA said the outer periphery of the typhoon is currently affecting Bicol and Eastern Visayas.
Headlines
fb tw
Disaster response agencies on standby, residents told to be alert as Philippine braces for ‘Tisoy’ landfall
By Rosette Adel | 5 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Monday said that all concerned disaster-related agencies were ordered to be on...
Headlines
fb tw
Threat posed by ‘Tisoy’ increases as powerful typhoon nears landfall
7 hours ago
“Tisoy” has already forced suspensions of class and work and the cancellation of some events in the 30th Southeast...
Headlines
fb tw
Mañosa siblings refused help, face P620 million lawsuits
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
The heirs of the late National Artist Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa refused an offer of assistance from a “white...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
20 minutes ago
Packing 'violent' winds, Typhoon Tisoy makes landfall in Sorsogon
20 minutes ago
Typhoon Tisoy hit the Philippines' landmass in Gubat, Sorsogon at 11 p.m. on Monday.
Headlines
fb tw
40 minutes ago
Typhoon Tisoy cancels some SEAG events
By Evelyn Macairan | 40 minutes ago
As Typhoon Tisoy barreled into the country, the water sports in the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games set in San Juan in...
Headlines
fb tw
40 minutes ago
Thousands evacuated as signals raised
By Helen Flores | 40 minutes ago
Thousands of people were evacuated, while classes and flights in many parts of Luzon were canceled until today as Typhoon...
Headlines
fb tw
40 minutes ago
DOH now favors regulation of vapes, e-cigs
By Edu Punay | 40 minutes ago
From pushing for a total ban, the Department of Health and Food and Drug Administration are now willing to go along with the...
Headlines
fb tw
40 minutes ago
Wanted: PNP chief who will kill all drug lords
By Alexis Romero | 40 minutes ago
President Duterte wants a “better deal” in choosing the next Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, saying the...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with