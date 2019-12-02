NAIA terminals to shut down for most of Tuesday due to typhoon

MANILA, Philippines — Ninoy Aquino International Airport's four terminals will be shut down from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, in anticipation of strong winds brought by Typhoon Tisoy.

The Manila International Airport Authority announced in a press conference that the 12-hour shutdown is to ensure passenger safety and was decided on after consulting with PAGASA.

MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal urged passengers to stay home since "most hotels are already full because of the SEA Games." He said passengers should coordinate with their airlines for rebooking and other options.

Airlines had already announced flight cancellations earlier Monday in anticipation of bad weather.

Metro Manila is currently under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 as "Tisoy" is on track to make landfall in the Bicol region between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.