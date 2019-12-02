‘Tisoy’ lashes Northern Samar with torrential rains, fierce winds ahead of landfall

MANILA, Philippines — Hours before its expected landfall, Typhoon Tisoy (Kammuri) is already dumping intense rains and unleashing violent winds over Northern Samar.

In a bulletin issued late Monday afternoon, PAGASA said the southern eyewall—a powerful part of a tropical cyclone—of “Tisoy” is already hitting the Eastern Visayas province.

The typhoon’s eyewall is also expected to strike Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes and Camarines Sur in the next three hours.

At 4 p.m., “Tisoy” was located 115 km east of Juban, Sorsogon.

Heading west at a slower pace of 15 kph, the typhoon is projected to make landfall over Albay-Sorsogon area between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The typhoon now packs peak winds of 155 kph from the previous 150 kph and gusts of up to 190 kph from the previous 185 kph.

PAGASA has placed most of Luzon and Visayas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals. Here are the areas under TCWS:

TCWS No. 3 (Winds between 121 kph and 170 kph in at least 18 hours)

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Camarines Norte

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Romblon

Southern portion of Quezon (Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Plaridel, Unisan, Pitogo, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Buenavista, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Francsico, San Andres)

Marinduque

Northern Samar

Northern portion of Eastern Samar (Can-avid, Dolores, Maslog, Oras, Arteche, Jipapad, San Policarpio)

Northern portion of Samar (Catbalogan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Matuguinao, Calbayog, Tagapul-an, Almagro, Sto. Niño

TCWS No. 2 (Winds between 61 kph and 120 kph in at least 24 hours)

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Bataan

Tarlac

Pampanga

Nueva Ecija

Southern Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

Rizal

Rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Calamian Islands

Zambales

Rest of Eastern Samar

Rest of Samar

Biliran

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Northern portion of Negros Occidental (Talisay, Calatrava, Silay, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias, Manapla, Cadiz, Sagay, Escalante, Toboso)

Northern Cebu (Daanbantayan, Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Carmen Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias and Camotes Island)

Northern portion of Leyte (Baybay, Mahaplag, Abuyog, Javier, Macarthur, Mayorga, La Paz, Dulag, Albuera, Baraurn, Julita, Tolosa, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Dagami, Pastrana, Palo, Sta. Fe, Tacloban, Alangalang, Jaro, Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Tunga, Carigara, Capoocan, Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Kananga, Matag-ob, Palompon, Isabel, Merida and Ormoc)

Guimaras

TCWS No. 1 (Winds between 30 to 60 kph in at least 36 hours)

Southern Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Quirino

Rest of Aurora

Rest of Negros Occidental

Metro Cebu (Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan, Naga City, Talisay City, Cordova, Minglanilla, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela and Danao City)

Rest of Leyte

Southern Leyte

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Island

Bicol’s level of disaster preparedness, vulnerability

“Tisoy” is forecast to crash into land in Albay-Sorsogon area—a region often impacted by tropical cyclones—several hours from now.

According to a 2018 report of the Harvard Initiative Program on Resilient Communities, Bicol placed as the fifth most disaster resilient region in the Philippines.

It was cited in the report as the region with second highest level of disaster preparedness. The region also had highest levels of disaster preparedness specifically to an early warning and third highest levels of advanced discussion on disaster preparedness.

The report also found that more residents in Bicol region had health or medical insurance. Few, however, had life, home or asset insurance to cover losses caused by disasters.

At least 3,008 individuals in Bicol region and Eastern Visayas have already fled their homes.

“Tisoy” also forced local government units to cancel classes and work.

Heavy to intense rains

Residents of Bicol region, Northern Samar, southern Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon will experience frequent to continuous heavy to intense rains between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

“Tisoy” will also dump frequent to continuous heavy rains over Samar, Eastern Samar, Rizal, rest of Quezon, Laguna and Oriental Mindoro, and moderate to intermittent heavy rains over Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, rest of CALABARZON, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rains are projected to affect CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque and Romblon between Tuesday morning and evening as the typhoon passes through southern Luzon.

Meanwhile, occasional to frequent heavy rains will be experienced over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Calamian Islands, and intermittent heavy rains over Aklan, Capiz and northern Antique.

There could be storm surge with height of more than 3 meters over several coastal areas in Catanduanes, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.

Those living in the coastal areas of Batangas, Quezon, Albay and Marinduque may also experience storm surge with height of up to 3 meters.

Sea travel remains risky over:

Seaboards of areas under TCWS

Seaboards of northern Luzon

Western seaboard of Palawan

Central seaboard of Visayas

Northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao

Forecast positions

Tuesday afternoon: In the vicinity of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro

Wednesday afternoon: 345 km west of Subic, Zambales

Thursday afternoon: 615 km west of Subic, Zambales (outside PAR)

Friday afternoon: 680 km west of Coron, Palawan (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico