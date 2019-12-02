Heavy rains expected over Bicol, parts of Visayas ahead of ‘Tisoy’ landfall

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Tisoy (Kalmaegi) will continue to dump occasional heavy rains over Bicol region and some portions of Eastern Visayas as it spirals its way toward land.
“Tisoy” was last seen 235 kilometers east southeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 250 east of Juban, Sorsogon maintaining its peak winds of 150 kph and gusts of up to 185 kph.
It is heading west at a slightly faster pace of 25 kph.
PAGASA said the outer periphery of the typhoon is currently affecting Bicol—where it is forecast to make a landfall between tonight and early Tuesday morning—and Eastern Visayas.
Around 890 families or 3,008 individuals were pre-emptively evacuated in Bicol and Eastern Visayas, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
The state weather bureau has placed these areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3:
- Catanduanes
- Camarines Sur
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Southern portion of Camarines Norte (Daet, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Basud, Mercedes and Burias Islands.
Winds between 121 kph and 170 kph may prevail or be expected in these areas in 18 hours.
Meanwhile, winds between 61 kph and 120 kph may prevail or be experienced in these areas under TCWS No. 2 in 24 hours:
- Metro Manila
- Bulacan
- Bataan
- Pampanga
- Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan, Santa Rosa, Jaen, San Antonio, Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Palayan, San Leonardo, Cabiao, San Isidro, Gapan and Peñaranda)
- Southern Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)
- Cavite
- Batangas
- Laguna
- Rizal
- Quezon including Polillo Islands
- Oriental Mindoro
- Occidental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Rest of Camarines Norte
- Masbate including Ticao Island
- Northern Samar
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over:
- Southern Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito, Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- Benguet
- Nueva Vizcaya
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Quirino
- Rest of Aurora
- Rest of Nueva Ecija
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Calamian Islands
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Antique
- Guimaras
- Northern portion of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota, Manapla, Murcia, Pulupandan, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City)
- Northern Cebu (Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tobogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias and Camotes Island)
- Metro Cebu (Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan, Naga City, Talisay City, Cordova, Minglanilla, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela and Danao City)
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- Dinagat
- Siargao Island
Rainfall outlook
Residents of Bicol, Samar provinces and Biliran will experience occasional heavy rains until this afternoon. Meanwhile, intermittent heavy rains will affect northern Cebu, northern Negros Island, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Island and the rest of Eastern Visayas.
After landfall, “Tisoy” is forecast to cross southern Luzon on Tuesday.
Between Monday afternoon and Tuesday noon, “Tisoy” will dump frequent to continuous heavy to intense rains over Bicol, Northern Samar, southern Quezon and Marinduque, and occasional heavy rains over Romblon, Mindoro provinces, Samar, Eastern Samar and the rest of Calabarzon.
Those living in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela and the rest of eastern Visayas will experience intermittent heavy rains between Monday afternoon and Tuesday noon.
Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rains over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque and Romblon are predicted between Tuesday noon and Wednesday noon.
Meanwhile, residents of the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Pangasinan, Aklan, Capiz and northern Antique will have intermittent to occasional heavy rains.
“Medyo south of Metro Manila ang daan ng bagyo. Kung ganoon ang mangyayari inaasahan natin mas malalakasna ang hangin na tatama sa Metro Manila area,” weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said.
The inclement weather brought by “Tisoy” prompted 373 cities and municipalities to suspend classes.
Sea travel
PAGASA said there could be storm surges with a height of more than three meters over these coastal areas:
- Mercedes and Mandao in Camarines Norte
- Cabusao, Bombom, Calabanga, Tinambac, Sipocot in Camarines Sur
- Bagamanoc, Baras, Bato, Viga, Pangabiban and Gigmoto in Catanduanes
There could also be storm surges with a height between one to three meters over several coastal areas in Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and Samar.
The weather agency warned against sea travel over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, seaboards of northern Luzon, western seaboard of Palawan, central seaboards of Visayas, northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.
Forecast positions
- Tuesday morning: 80 km south southeast of Alabat, Quezon
- Wednesday morning: 270 km west of Subic, Zambales
- Thursday morning: 595 km west of Subic, Zambales (outside PAR)
- Firday morning: 685 km west of Coron, Palawan (outside PAR)
