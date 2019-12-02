Heavy rains expected over Bicol, parts of Visayas ahead of ‘Tisoy’ landfall

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Tisoy (Kalmaegi) will continue to dump occasional heavy rains over Bicol region and some portions of Eastern Visayas as it spirals its way toward land.

“Tisoy” was last seen 235 kilometers east southeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 250 east of Juban, Sorsogon maintaining its peak winds of 150 kph and gusts of up to 185 kph.

It is heading west at a slightly faster pace of 25 kph.

PAGASA said the outer periphery of the typhoon is currently affecting Bicol—where it is forecast to make a landfall between tonight and early Tuesday morning—and Eastern Visayas.

Around 890 families or 3,008 individuals were pre-emptively evacuated in Bicol and Eastern Visayas, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

The state weather bureau has placed these areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3:

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Southern portion of Camarines Norte (Daet, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Basud, Mercedes and Burias Islands.

Winds between 121 kph and 170 kph may prevail or be expected in these areas in 18 hours.

Meanwhile, winds between 61 kph and 120 kph may prevail or be experienced in these areas under TCWS No. 2 in 24 hours:

Metro Manila

Bulacan

Bataan

Pampanga

Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan, Santa Rosa, Jaen, San Antonio, Bongabon, Laur, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Palayan, San Leonardo, Cabiao, San Isidro, Gapan and Peñaranda)

Southern Aurora (Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler, San Luis, Dingalan)

Cavite

Batangas

Laguna

Rizal

Quezon including Polillo Islands

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Rest of Camarines Norte

Masbate including Ticao Island

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over:

Southern Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Benito, Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Cauayan City, Alicia, Angadanan, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, Cordon, Santiago City, Jones, San Agustin)

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Quirino

Rest of Aurora

Rest of Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Calamian Islands

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Guimaras

Northern portion of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante City, La Carlota, Manapla, Murcia, Pulupandan, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, San Enrique, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias City)

Northern Cebu (Bantayan, Madridejos, Santa Fe, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tobogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias and Camotes Island)

Metro Cebu (Balamban, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, Aloguinsan, Naga City, Talisay City, Cordova, Minglanilla, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela and Danao City)

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Dinagat

Siargao Island

Rainfall outlook

Residents of Bicol, Samar provinces and Biliran will experience occasional heavy rains until this afternoon. Meanwhile, intermittent heavy rains will affect northern Cebu, northern Negros Island, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Island and the rest of Eastern Visayas.

After landfall, “Tisoy” is forecast to cross southern Luzon on Tuesday.

Between Monday afternoon and Tuesday noon, “Tisoy” will dump frequent to continuous heavy to intense rains over Bicol, Northern Samar, southern Quezon and Marinduque, and occasional heavy rains over Romblon, Mindoro provinces, Samar, Eastern Samar and the rest of Calabarzon.

Those living in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela and the rest of eastern Visayas will experience intermittent heavy rains between Monday afternoon and Tuesday noon.

Frequent to continuous heavy to intense rains over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Bicol, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque and Romblon are predicted between Tuesday noon and Wednesday noon.

Meanwhile, residents of the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Pangasinan, Aklan, Capiz and northern Antique will have intermittent to occasional heavy rains.

“Medyo south of Metro Manila ang daan ng bagyo. Kung ganoon ang mangyayari inaasahan natin mas malalakasna ang hangin na tatama sa Metro Manila area,” weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said.

The inclement weather brought by “Tisoy” prompted 373 cities and municipalities to suspend classes.

Sea travel

PAGASA said there could be storm surges with a height of more than three meters over these coastal areas:

Mercedes and Mandao in Camarines Norte

Cabusao, Bombom, Calabanga, Tinambac, Sipocot in Camarines Sur

Bagamanoc, Baras, Bato, Viga, Pangabiban and Gigmoto in Catanduanes

There could also be storm surges with a height between one to three meters over several coastal areas in Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and Samar.

The weather agency warned against sea travel over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, seaboards of northern Luzon, western seaboard of Palawan, central seaboards of Visayas, northern and eastern seaboards of Mindanao.

Forecast positions