EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
“It’s important that we also have an assessment after the Games. But let’s not talk about that for the moment,” he said over the weekend.
STAR/File
Go: Probe on SEAG funds may push through
Paolo Romero (The Philippine Star) - December 2, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Christopher Go said that as chairman of the Senate committee on sports, he was willing to spearhead an inquiry, if warranted, to determine whether or not each peso of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC)’s budget was well spent.

“It’s important that we also have an assessment after the Games. But let’s not talk about that for the moment,” he said over the weekend.

 He said Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, who is also PHISGOC chairman, apologized to President Duterte as soon as the chief executive alighted from his vehicle at the Philippine Arena for the opening ceremonies last Saturday.

“The Speaker admitted there were some glitches and gaps and the President himself said such can’t be avoided, and the public should know what happened. He told him that we just continue working and continue the Games,” Go said.

Duterte told sports officials that while he will no longer be President in 2030, they should learn from the SEA Games preparations so the country could do better when it hosts the Asian Games that year, he said.

Cayetano, meanwhile, said he intends to ask the Commission on Audit (COA) to conduct a special examination of the funds used for the ongoing Southeast Asian Games, which the country is hosting.

He told reporters over the weekend that he has drafted a letter that he would send to the COA on Dec. 12 asking for “an independent special audit of all government funds spent for the Games.”

He is asking for a special audit in the light of questions raised by Senators Franklin Drilon and Panfilo Lacson on the P50-million cauldron, which boxing icon Sen. Manny Pacquiao and another Filipino boxer, Nesthy Petecio, lighted on Saturday, and on the transfer of public funds to a foundation that handled the preparations.

The COA scrutiny would be separate from the investigation presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo has said the Office of the President would conduct.

Based on the 2019 national budget, the PSC has a funding amounting to P5.357 billion, of which P5 billion is specifically allocated “for the hosting of the SEA Games.”

There were reports that the total budget for the competition is P6 billion. It is not clear where the additional P1 billion came from.

In his welcome speech as PHISGOC chairman, Cayetano lamented the spread of “lies” on the SEA Games hosting but expressed optimism that organizers will rise above these and bring the biennial event to a success.

Cayetano earlier slammed what he branded as spread of “fake news” in social media by certain groups with “political” motives.

He said there would be a congressional investigation on the matter after the games close on Dec. 11 as he vowed to unmask those behind what he believed is an “operation” to sabotage the country’s SEA Games hosting. – With Jess Diaz, Edu Punay

 

 

 

BONG GO BUDGET SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara Duterte: Why use 'Manila' song to cheer on athletes from across Philippines?
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
"Did Lapu-Lapu die for Manila? Wag po natin gawing excuse ang upbeat danceable song. Kami nagimbento ng budots." 
Headlines
fb tw
TCWS No. 2 up in 7 areas as 'Tisoy' maintains strength
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) has not lost speed and continues to move toward the Bicol Region.
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte to Robredo, Sara: Don’t run
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
To the Vice President and to his daughter, President Duterte has the same advice: Don’t run.
Headlines
fb tw
Rights groups put up symbolic memorial for EJK victims
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
“Nothing can erase the names of those killed and slaughtered by State forces under the Duterte regime's flagship drug...
Headlines
fb tw
Palace warns POGOs to comply with Duterte's three-day tax ultimatum
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Duterte has given POGOs three days to pay their tax dues, saying those who fail to do so would be shot or turned into "pugo"...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Rousing Day One for Pinoy athletes
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
They do mean business.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Senate cuts palay-buying fund by P3 billion
By Jess Diaz | 1 hour ago
The Senate has cut the palay procurement fund by P3 billion in its version of the proposed P4.1-trillion national budget for...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Duterte hopes successor will continue drug war
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has expressed hope that his successor would continue his controversial crackdown on illegal drugs, a problem...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Robredo to Duterte: Focus on problems, not 2022 polls
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday dismissed President Duterte’s latest pronouncement that she should not seek the...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Palace praises opening of SEA Games
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang yesterday heaped praises on the opening ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, calling it “superb”...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with