EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
POGOs employ about 130,000 Chinese nationals in the Philippines. Earlier, China urged the Philippines to ban online gaming, saying it could trigger crimes like money laundering. President Duterte has rejected the request, saying such ban would lead to job losses.
AFP/Marcus Erricson, File photo
POGOs get ultimatum to pay taxes
(The Philippine Star) - December 2, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang yesterday warned Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) to comply with President Duterte’s three-day ultimatum to settle their tax liabilities or face closure and criminal charges.

Duterte has given POGOs three days to pay their tax dues, saying those who fail to do so would be shot or turned into “pugo” or quail. The President has also asked POGOs to register with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and warned them not to fool around with Filipinos.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said POGOs that have tax deficiencies should not be allowed to continue their operations.

“They cannot operate. They have to pay taxes,” Panelo said in a radio interview. 

Asked whether violators would be sent to jail or deported, Panelo replied: “Of course. Any violation has corresponding penalties.” 

Panelo could not elaborate on how the BIR would enforce the three-day ultimatum, saying he has to see the transcript of the President’s remarks. He said the crackdown on tax delinquent POGOs would not anger China, where most of the gaming operators and workers came from. 

“China has said that we should comply with whatever is legal. There are no exceptions. If they need to pay taxes, they ought to pay taxes,” the Palace spokesman said. 

POGOs employ about 130,000 Chinese nationals in the Philippines. Earlier, China urged the Philippines to ban online gaming, saying it could trigger crimes like money laundering. President Duterte has rejected the request, saying such ban would lead to job losses. 

The government has collected P1.63 billion in withholding taxes from POGOs and service providers in the first eight months of the year. The amount is way higher than the P579 million collected last year and P175 million generated in 2017. 

Last September, the BIR shuttered a gaming operator for failure to settle its tax deficiencies. 

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will continue checking on all POGOs operating in the country despite suspension of labor inspection during the holiday season.         

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello ordered all DOLE regional offices to halt labor inspection activities starting yesterday.         

Bello, however, clarified that the suspension does not cover complaint inspections, occupational safety and health standards investigations and technical safety inspections. 

POGOs and other firms employing foreign nationals are also not exempted from the inspection.

Bello said he can still order inspections of any establishments or industry if necessary. 

According to Bello, he suspended the inspection activities to enable the DOLE to dispose all pending labor standards cases and prepare the inspection program for 2020.            

Routine inspections of commercial establishments shall resume upon issuance of the 2020 General Authority for Labor Inspectors.       

Bello said DOLE regional directors shall ensure that all results of inspection activities are uploaded in the Management Information System before the end of December during the period of suspension. 

He said all the mobile gadgets used for inspection activities will also undergo audit to ensure that all 2019 inspection findings are uploaded and those mobile gadgets issued are properly utilized and maintained. 

A total of 57,514 establishments, covering 2.3 million workers, have been inspected by DOLE as of September. Most of the inspected establishments were engaged in wholesale and retail, accommodation and food service, and administrative support and service.  – With Mayen Jaymalin

ONLINE GAMING POGO TAX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sara Duterte: Why use 'Manila' song to cheer on athletes from across Philippines?
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
"Did Lapu-Lapu die for Manila? Wag po natin gawing excuse ang upbeat danceable song. Kami nagimbento ng budots." 
Headlines
fb tw
TCWS No. 2 up in 7 areas as 'Tisoy' maintains strength
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) has not lost speed and continues to move toward the Bicol Region.
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte to Robredo, Sara: Don’t run
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
To the Vice President and to his daughter, President Duterte has the same advice: Don’t run.
Headlines
fb tw
Rights groups put up symbolic memorial for EJK victims
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
“Nothing can erase the names of those killed and slaughtered by State forces under the Duterte regime's flagship drug...
Headlines
fb tw
Palace warns POGOs to comply with Duterte's three-day tax ultimatum
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Duterte has given POGOs three days to pay their tax dues, saying those who fail to do so would be shot or turned into "pugo"...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Rousing Day One for Pinoy athletes
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
They do mean business.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Senate cuts palay-buying fund by P3 billion
By Jess Diaz | 1 hour ago
The Senate has cut the palay procurement fund by P3 billion in its version of the proposed P4.1-trillion national budget for...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Duterte hopes successor will continue drug war
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has expressed hope that his successor would continue his controversial crackdown on illegal drugs, a problem...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Robredo to Duterte: Focus on problems, not 2022 polls
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday dismissed President Duterte’s latest pronouncement that she should not seek the...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Palace praises opening of SEA Games
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang yesterday heaped praises on the opening ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, calling it “superb”...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with