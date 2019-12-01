TCWS No. 2 up in 7 areas as 'Tisoy' maintains strength

MANILA, Philippines — Storm signals are up over parts of the cpuntry—including Metro Manila—as Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) continues to move toward the Bicol region.

As of Sunday afternoon, 'Tisoy' was 595 km east of Virac, Catanduanes and moving west at 20 kph. The typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 170 kph.

According to a PAGASA bulletin on Sunday afternoon, Tropical Cylone Wind Signal No, 2 is up over the following areas:

Luzon

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Visayas

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Those areas can expect winds of greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph in at least 24 hours.

TCWS No. 1 is meanwhile hoisted over the following areas:

Luzon

Aurora

Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cabanatuan City

Cabiao

Gabaldon

Gapan City

General Mamerto Natividad

General Tinio

Jaen

Laur

Pantabangan

Peñaranda

Rizal

San Antonio

San Isidro

San Leonardo

Santa Rosa)

Rizal

Bulacan

Laguna

Cavite

Batangas

Metro Manila

Oriental Mindoro

Quezon, including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Masbate, including Burias and Ticao Island

Marinduque

Romblon

Visayas

Aklan

Capiz

Antique

Iloilo

Guimaras

northern portion of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City

Bago City

Cadiz City

Calatrava

Enrique B. Magalona

Escalante City

La Carlota City

Manapla

Murcia

Pulupandan

Sagay City

Salvador Benedicto

San Carlos City

San Enrique

Silay City

Talisay City

Toboso

Valladolid

Victorias City)

Northern and Metro Cebu

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands and Siargao Island

Between the afternoon of December 2 and the morning of Tuesday, December 3, the following rainfall is expected:

Continuous heavy to intense rains over Bicol Region

Occasional to frequent heavy rains over Samar provinces, and Biliran. Moderate to occasional heavy rains over Romblon, Marinduque, and Quezon.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Cagayan Valley.

Between the morning of Tuesday, December 3 and that of Wednesday, December 4, PAGASA expects frequent to continuous heavy rains over the following areas:

Metro Manila

Bicol Region

CALABARZON

Central Luzon

Mindoro provinces

Marinduque

Romblon

This, along with "Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains" over Aklan, Capiz, northern portion of Antique, and the rest of Luzon

PAGASA has warned residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas at risk, to take appropriate safety measures and coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates.

Sea travel is still listed as risky, PAGASA says, especially for small sea crafts, over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of the country as a result of rough sea conditions.