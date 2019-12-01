EXPLAINERS
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy (international name Kammuri) entered the country at 4 p.m., automatically raising storm alert warnings in areas where the storm is expected to hit landmass.
Screengrab/earth.nullschool.net
TCWS No. 2 up in 7 areas as 'Tisoy' maintains strength
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2019 - 6:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Storm signals are up over parts of the cpuntry—including Metro Manila—as Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) continues to move toward the Bicol region.

As of Sunday afternoon, 'Tisoy' was 595 km east of Virac, Catanduanes and moving west at 20 kph. The typhoon has maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 170 kph.

According to a PAGASA bulletin on Sunday afternoon, Tropical Cylone Wind Signal No, 2 is up over the following areas:

Luzon

  • Camarines Sur
  • Catanduanes
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon

Visayas

  • Northern Samar
  • Eastern Samar
  • Samar

Those areas can expect winds of greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph in at least 24 hours.

TCWS No. 1 is meanwhile hoisted over the following areas:

Luzon

  • Aurora
  • Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Cabanatuan City
  • Cabiao
  • Gabaldon
  • Gapan City
  • General Mamerto Natividad
  • General Tinio
  • Jaen
  • Laur
  • Pantabangan
  • Peñaranda
  • Rizal
  • San Antonio
  • San Isidro
  • San Leonardo
  • Santa Rosa)
  • Rizal
  • Bulacan
  • Laguna
  • Cavite
  • Batangas
  • Metro Manila
  • Oriental Mindoro
  • Quezon, including Polillo Islands
  • Camarines Norte
  • Masbate, including Burias and Ticao Island
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon

Visayas

  • Aklan
  • Capiz
  • Antique
  • Iloilo
  • Guimaras
  • northern portion of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City
  • Bago City
  • Cadiz City
  • Calatrava
  • Enrique B. Magalona
  • Escalante City
  • La Carlota City
  • Manapla
  • Murcia
  • Pulupandan
  • Sagay City
  • Salvador Benedicto
  • San Carlos City
  • San Enrique
  • Silay City
  • Talisay City
  • Toboso
  • Valladolid
  • Victorias City)
  • Northern and Metro Cebu
  • Biliran
  • Leyte
  • Southern Leyte

Mindanao

  • Dinagat Islands and Siargao Island

Between the afternoon of December 2 and the morning of Tuesday, December 3, the following rainfall is expected: 

  • Continuous heavy to intense rains over Bicol Region
  • Occasional to frequent heavy rains over Samar provinces, and Biliran. Moderate to occasional heavy rains over Romblon, Marinduque, and Quezon. 
  • Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Cagayan Valley.

Between the morning of Tuesday, December 3 and that of Wednesday, December 4, PAGASA expects frequent to continuous heavy rains over the following areas: 

  • Metro Manila
  • Bicol Region
  • CALABARZON
  • Central Luzon
  • Mindoro provinces
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon 

This, along with "Light to moderate with occasional heavy rains" over Aklan, Capiz, northern portion of Antique, and the rest of Luzon

PAGASA has warned residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas at risk, to take appropriate safety measures and coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates.

Sea travel is still listed as risky, PAGASA says, especially for small sea crafts, over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of the country as a result of rough sea conditions.

