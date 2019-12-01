EXPLAINERS
This photo shows a memorial with the names of the victims of extra-judicial killings.
Release/Karapatan
Rights groups put up symbolic memorial for EJK victims
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2019 - 4:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ahead of the celebration of International Human Rights Day on December 10, rights groups Hustisya and Rise Up for Life and for Rights gathered with the families left behind by victims of extrajudicial killings that government critics link to President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs".

A symbolic memorial with flowers was set up at the Ecumenical Center of the National Council of Churches of the Philippines in Quezon City where the victims' kin left behind messages calling for justice for the departed. 

“Nothing can erase the names of those killed and slaughtered by State forces under the Duterte regime's flagship drug war campaign and counterinsurgency program, not even grandiosity laced with corruption," said Hustisya chairperson Evan Hernandez in a press release. 

Rights groups have long rallied against the flagship anti-drug campaign of the Duterte administration, with activists placing the death toll as high as 27,000. But data tracked from July 1, 2016 to February 28, 2019 says that 5,281 "drug personalities" have been killed in anti-drug operations, according to a primer available on the Philippine National Police website.

The same report says that some 21,000 barangays have yet to be declared "drug-free."

Although the government has an official "RealNumbersPH" data release, agency websites show different figures, depending on which edition of the data release they use.

"We think it is apt to start the commemoration of International Human Rights day with a reminder of how the rights situation in the country has worsened," said Hernandez. 

"Gross impunity persists as butchers are protected and rewarded."

One commonly recurring theme in police reports from these buy-bust operations was that only drug suspects who fought back were killed. However, most eyewitness accounts insist that the suspects were murdered.

Meanwhile, rights groups remain critical of the administration's methodology in addressing the drug problem in the country, as they claim that majority of the operations are targeted at urban poor communities. Activists also decry the vigilante-style killings associated with the drug war, as these deprive the suspects of due process. 

In calling the Duterte administration a "militarist killing machine," Hernandez said that "we are determined to see through initiatives that will hound the militarists who have engineered and implemented these brutal policies. There are efforts in both national and international platforms to investigate the Duterte administration and bring them to account."

Despite this, the administration in September cited an 82% satisfaction rating for the drug war according to a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS). The following October, a separate SWS survey showed that Duterte's trust ratings were "very good."

The Palace, too, has consistently asserted that their anti-drug campaign has been a success. Presidential mouthpiece Salvador Panelo at a press briefing in October was quoted as saying, "there were millions of surrenderees [and] we have dismantled so many illegal drug factories, [and] there have been rehabilitation centers where we place all those drug-addicted individuals."

He added, "If you cannot call that a success, I don't know what is."

But for the families left behind by the victims, the long wait for justice wears on amid a supposedly successful campaign against illegal drugs. 

"This memorial is a symbol of our commitment to keep the fire and passion aflame; it is a statement addressed to this government that as we grieve for our loved ones, we will continue to fight to bring them justice," Hernandez finished. 

"We remember the victims of human rights violations under this government and, with the families of those killed, reiterate our commitment to pursue justice and accountability."

