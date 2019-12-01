Tisoy maintains strength, NDRRMC on blue alert

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) has been maintaining its strength and is moving west at 15 kph, according to a bulletin issued 5am Monday from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The eye of the storm was located east of Virac, Catanduanes at 4am earlier after the typhoon entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Saturday. A situation report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised over Eastern Samar.

TCWS No.1 is also up over the following areas:

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Camarines Sur

Masbate including Burias and Ticao Island

Visayas

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Camotes Island and Leyte

The NDRRMC maintained its blue status in the wake of the approaching storm. A blue alert means half of NDRRMC's disaster officials are on standby to ensure that there will be enough manpower in case of an emergency.

According to PAGASA, occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected over Bicol Region, Samar provinces, and Biliran on Monday, December 2.

On the other hand, frequent to continuous rains are expected in the following areas on Tuesday, December 3:

Metro Manila

Bicol Region

CALABARZON

Mindoro provinces

Marinduque

Romblon

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

For the rest of Luzon, moderate to occasional heavy rains are expected.

The Philippine Sea Games Organizing Committee said 'Tisoy' could cause the delay or cancellation of the competitions for the games as the main venues in Clark and Subic are in close proximity to the typhoon’s path.