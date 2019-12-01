EXPLAINERS
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tisoy (international name Kammuri) entered the country at 4 p.m., automatically raising storm alert warnings in areas where the storm is expected to hit landmass.
Screengrab/earth.nullschool.net
Tisoy maintains strength, NDRRMC on blue alert
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2019 - 9:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Tisoy (international name Kammuri) has been maintaining its strength and is moving west at 15 kph, according to a bulletin issued 5am Monday from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The eye of the storm was located east of Virac, Catanduanes at 4am earlier after the typhoon entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Saturday. A situation report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 was raised over Eastern Samar. 

TCWS No.1 is also up over the following areas:

  • Catanduanes
  • Albay
  • Sorsogon
  • Camarines Sur
  • Masbate including Burias and Ticao Island
  • Visayas
  • Samar
  • Northern Samar
  • Biliran
  • Camotes Island and Leyte

The NDRRMC maintained its blue status in the wake of the approaching storm. A blue alert means half of NDRRMC's disaster officials are on standby to ensure that there will be enough manpower in case of an emergency.

According to PAGASA, occasional to frequent heavy rains are expected over Bicol Region, Samar provinces, and Biliran on Monday, December 2. 

On the other hand, frequent to continuous rains are expected in the following areas on Tuesday, December 3:

  • Metro Manila
  • Bicol Region
  • CALABARZON
  • Mindoro provinces
  • Marinduque
  • Romblon
  • Zambales
  • Bataan
  • Pampanga
  • Bulacan

For the rest of Luzon, moderate to occasional heavy rains are expected. 

The Philippine Sea Games Organizing Committee said 'Tisoy' could cause the delay or cancellation of the competitions for the games as the main venues in Clark and Subic are in close proximity to the typhoon’s path.

TYPHOON TISOY
Philstar
fb tw
