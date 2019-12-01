Duterte: I’m well enough to perform my duties

MANILA, Philippines — President Duterte has conceded that at 74, he has some concerns on his health, but not serious enough to render him “inutile” in performing his duties.

“My health is deteriorating every time you ask it, there is an additional affliction,” Duterte said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

“Well, I said, every time people, media and all, everytime you ask, what disease (is) eating my body, I have one before, colon cancer, then somebody asked again, I developed liver cancer, then another query, I got kidney cancer, now that you asked, I have brain cancer,” he told CNN’s Ina Andolong on Friday evening.

Later, Duterte assured the public that he is in the pink of health, well enough for him to finish the last two and a half years of his term. “Actually for purposes of performing my functions as president, I’m alright,” he said.

Duterte, a lawyer and former prosecutor, said he is not required by the Constitution to reveal his true state of health.

“No, the Constitution does not require me,” he said.

Duterte, who has Buerger’s disease and a throat problem, evaded questions when pressed about his health condition.

“Look at me, I look pale. I’m sure you noticed that… My eyes are jaundiced. Are they yellow? They are?” he said.

Duterte had a health scare in 2018 after he admitted getting a laparoscopy for some stomach problem. The biopsy turned out negative and he later announced that to the public, amid rumors he had cancer.

“Wag mo akong tanungin (Don’t ask me) if I am in the best or in the pink of health. I am not. Meron akong mga ano sa katawan. May kagat ako sa lamok, akala ko dengue hindi naman pala. Nakaapak ako ng thumbtacks akala ko na tetanus ako, wala naman pala ano (I have something. I was bitten by a mosquito, I thought it was dengue, it’s not. I stepped on a thumbtack, I thought it was tetanus, but nothing at all),” Duterte said.

He also hinted at continuing his hobby of riding motorcycles, only that his security escorts are too strict about limiting movements.

“Itong presidente para ka talagang preso (Being a president is like being in prison),” he said.