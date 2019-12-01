EXPLAINERS
Buses No. 40 and No. 42 were traversing the North Luzon Expressway when the second vehicle accidentally bumped into the bus in front of it.
Boy Santos/File
2 SEAG buses figure in accident
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - December 1, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Buses carrying delegates from Laos and Vietnam figured in an accident in Bocaue, Bulacan on their way to the opening ceremony of the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) yesterday. 

A report from the Philippine National Police (PNP) said the two buses got into a minor collision in front of a gas station at the southbound lane of the expressway around 4:25 p.m.

Buses No. 40 and No. 42 were traversing the North Luzon Expressway when the second vehicle accidentally bumped into the bus in front of it. 

The front window of the bus carrying the delegates from Vietnam shattered and caused minor injuries to some of the passengers. 

The delegates were safely brought to the Philippine Arena where the opening ceremony was held.

