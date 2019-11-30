No need to fear EDSA traffic today — MMDA

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said there is no need to fear heavy traffic on EDSA today during the opening of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG).

The biennial event starts today and runs until Dec. 11, with traffic expected to be heavy along EDSA.

MMDA traffic chief Edison Nebrija yesterday said that instead of being “scared,” people should just adjust their times and routes.

“We need to anticipate (heavy traffic). This is the weekend. After (the opening), it is already Dec. 1, so (traffic is expected). There is really no need to be scared of the traffic. What we need is to plan travel time,” he said.

The agency also urged motorists to leave early so as to not be affected by the stop-and-go scheme that would be implemented on several junctions of EDSA. Traffic will be stopped to make way for the delegates’ convoys to pass.

In Manila, the MMDA said the stop-and-go scheme will be implemented at the corners of Roxas Boulevard in Buendia and P. Burgos, at the corner of Taft Avenue and P. Ocampo, Adriatico RMSC area and at the corner of President Quirino Avenue.

Nebrija said that aside from taking alternate routes, motorists could also use trains and public utility buses instead.

“It’s Saturday and the riders of the MRT are not that many. Maybe, commuters could take the chance and ride,” he said.

The MMDA will be strict in keeping private vehicles away from the bus lane or the yellow lane for faster traffic.

Nebrija, in another press conference, said the volume of vehicles on the streets of Manila and other cities near sporting venues would be high and the Christmas rush will aggravate the situation.

“However, we are still at SEAG mode and not Christmas mode,” Nebrija said, adding that their focus is on contingency plans and that the public should understand that “while traffic is heavy, vehicles will still be moving.”

Meanwhile, people planning to watch the SEAG opening ceremony in Bocaue, Bulacan today should take buses to help ease traffic congestion, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) acting director Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas said.

Sinas urged spectators to shun driving to the venue and instead take the point-to-point (P2P) buses at designated bus stops in Metro Manila, a better option as traffic is expected to be heavy in roads leading to the 55,000-seat indoor stadium.

He said motorists face the risk of getting stuck in gridlock if they drive all the way to the Philippine Arena, where parking is limited.

Organizers have set up four pickup points for the P2P buses at the Trinoma Mall and Ayala Cloverleaf in Quezon City, SM Mall of Asia in Pasay and the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

A total of 146 buses were earmarked for commuters, 104 of which were deployed at Trinoma in Quezon City, 22 at the PITX and 10 each at Ayala Cloverleaf and SM Mall of Asia.

Sinas advised spectators to be at the indoor stadium by 4 p.m. as the venue will be closed by 5 p.m. as part of security measures for the arrival of President Duterte.

Motorists should expect traffic along EDSA where all convoys of athletes and delegates coming from Metro Manila will pass in going to the Bulacan venue.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) added that all security measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of all participants and spectators in the biennial games.

“The PNP is all set to put our best foot forward and aim to deliver an effective security strategy to guarantee zero incident,” PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said at a news briefing.

At least 27,442 police officers will secure the games. The figure does not include the 1,700 policemen belonging to reactionary standby support forces who are ready to respond in the event of major disasters such as earthquakes. As of yesterday, a total of 2,578 participants and 173 delegates have arrived in the country.

Banac appealed for patience from the public as strict security measures will be implemented at the venues to ensure the safety of spectators and athletes.