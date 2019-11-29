EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The company apologized yesterday for creating confusion after it announced that it would deactivate inactive accounts as a way to free up usernames in the social media platform.
AFP/File
Twitter halts plan to remove inactive accounts
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - November 29, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Social media company Twitter has postponed its plan to remove inactive accounts pending the rollout of a system that would memorialize accounts of those already deceased.

The company apologized yesterday for creating confusion after it announced that it would deactivate inactive accounts as a way to free up usernames in the social media platform.

“We’ve heard you on the impact that this would have on the accounts of the deceased. This was a miss on our part. We will not be removing any inactive accounts until we create a new way for people to memorialize accounts,” the company tweeted.

It also clarified that the plan was originally intended to impact those in the European Union, noting the existing General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the region.

“We’ve always had an inactive account policy but we haven’t enforced it consistently. We’re starting with the EU in part due to local privacy regulations,” it added.

“Beyond complying with GDPR, we may broaden the enforcement of our inactivity policy in the future to comply with other regulations around the world and to ensure the integrity of the service,” said the social media company.

TWITTER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: There’s indeed something wrong with SEA Games preps
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 14 hours ago
In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said inevitable problems arise before and during the multi-sports...
Headlines
fb tw
Typhoon on course to hit Philippines, seen to dampen hosting of SEA Games
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 12 hours ago
Typhoon Kammuri, still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, is headed toward southern Luzon with peak winds of 120...
Headlines
fb tw
Cayetano ready to face probe into SEA Games fiasco
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 13 hours ago
Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee chairperson and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano is ready to be held accountable...
Headlines
fb tw
De Lima files resolution investigating babies-for-sale trade
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"This clandestine market where new-born babies are bought and sold in what they describe as "large-scale underground black...
Headlines
fb tw
NUJP hits back at PHISGOC: Don't blame media for SEA Games mess
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 15 hours ago
PHISGOC had told the media to focus on positive news instead of "isolated cases" of blunders the past days.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
56 minutes ago
Duterte on Robredo: She made an a**hole of herself
By Christina Mendez | 56 minutes ago
In her brief stint as anti-drug czar, Vice President Leni Robredo “made an a**hole of herself,” President Duterte...
Headlines
fb tw
56 minutes ago
House bill seeks P8.4 billion more for rice farmers
By Edu Punay | 56 minutes ago
A ranking lawmaker yesterday pushed for a supplemental budget of P8.4 billion for this year to address needs of farmers severely...
Headlines
fb tw
56 minutes ago
‘Comfort women’ sue goverment before UN
56 minutes ago
For perpetuating a “culture of impunity” that discriminates against women, 24 grandmothers who survived the Japanese...
Headlines
fb tw
56 minutes ago
Duterte might take direct hand in PNP
By Christina Mendez | 56 minutes ago
President Duterte would rather take the helm for now of the 190-strong Philippine National Police rather than allow it to...
Headlines
fb tw
56 minutes ago
Twitter halts plan to remove inactive accounts
By Janvic Mateo | 56 minutes ago
Social media company Twitter has postponed its plan to remove inactive accounts pending the rollout of a system that would...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with