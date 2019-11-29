Palace to bicam: Work double time to pass budget

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has urged both the Senate and the House of Representatives to roll up their sleeves and immediately thresh out differences in the 2020 budget during bicameral conference to avoid a reenacted budget.

In a statement released Wednesday night, presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo hoped there would be no delays in the approval of the P4.1-trillion budget to avoid a repeat of last year’s miscalculations that created a major dent in the delivery of infrastructure projects and basic services.

“The executive branch hopes that the bicameral conference committee of the legislature would be able to arrive at a considered decision in reconciling the conflicting provisions found in the two versions of its respective houses without prolonged partisan discussion and undue delay,” said Panelo, who was set to fly in from South Korea last night.

He issued the statement after getting confirmation of the Senate’s passage of the 2020 General Appropriations Bill last Tuesday.

“The Office of the President welcomes this development given that this budget, per the Department of Budget and Management, aims to fund programs and projects that will help accelerate investments in public infrastructure, improve anti-poverty measures and intensify employment generation,” Panelo said.

He assured the public that the President will carefully scrutinize whatever appropriations bill would be transmitted to his office by Congress.

Meanwhile, the wrangling between senators and congressmen over mishaps in the handling of the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) is expected to overshadow the bicameral conference on the proposed P4.1-trillion 2020 budget, which starts today.

Leaders of the House of Representatives and the Senate have been blaming each other since early this week for “logistical issues” hounding the country’s hosting of the biennial sports competition.

But according to Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero of 1-Pacman, the Senate is to blame for such problems because the senators delayed the approval of this year’s budget, which included the funding for preparations and facilities of the SEAG.

Romero said the government was able to release funds only in May, resulting in delays in the construction of new facilities and renovation of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, where many sports events will take place and where workers are still finishing their work this week.

“Senator (Franklin) Drilon, who has criticized the mishaps, is partly to blame,” Romero added.

Drilon and Senate President Vicente Sotto III tossed back the accusation to the House, which they said was responsible for the failure of the two chambers to approve the 2019 budget on time. – Christina Mendez, Jess Diaz

They said the House changed its speaker in July last year and subsequently inserted tens of billions in pork barrel funds in the budget, which the Senate had to unearth and oppose.

President Duterte signed the budget in April after vetoing or deleting P95 billion worth of House realignments.

Some members of the House contingent in the bicam expect Drilon and Sotto to raise the buck-passing in the budget talks. However, they do not believe that the blame throwing would affect the reconciliation of the House and Senate versions of the budget.

“I think reason will prevail,” said Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr., a member of the House team.

Davao City Rep. Isidro Ungab, who heads the committee on appropriations and co-chairs the bicam with his Senate counterpart Sonny Angara, said he expects a smooth budget conference.

“There is common ground between the two chambers. The realignments we made for education, health, Metro Manila traffic enforcers, for our rice farmers and other important concerns are similar to the changes the Senate is proposing,” he said.

Besides, he added that both houses “want to pass the budget soon and signed by President Duterte before Congress goes on its Christmas-season recess (on Dec. 21).”

The House realigned a total of P9.5 billion. The biggest realignment of P3.5 billion was added to palay procurement funds amid falling prices for the farmers’ produce.

The other augmentations are P850 million for the Department of Education, including P650 million for the improvement of K-12 extended basic education program; P200 million for Department of Health; P500 million for Philippine General Hospital; P500 million for traffic enforcers of the Metro Manila Development Authority; P500 million for rural electrification and another P500 million for the training of athletes for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.