De Lima files resolution investigating babies-for-sale trade

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila de Lima on Wednesday filed Senate Resolution No. 224 which sought to investigate what it said was a babies-for-sale trade in the Southeast Asian region.

Invoking the country's membership in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and The Hague Convention on Protection of Children and Cooperation, in Respect of Intercountry Adoption, the senator in her resolution called for a comprehensive review of existing adoption and anti-trafficking laws, as well as their implementation and processes.

"Recent investigative reports uncovered the 'insidious' underground babies-for-sale trade which emerged in various member countries in the ASEAN and in many parts of the world," the resolution said in a copy sent to Philstar.com.

"This clandestine market where new-born babies are bought and sold in what they describe as "large-scale underground black market" is reportedly being controlled by syndicates."

The resolution went on to narrate to instances: one of US citizen Jennifer Talbot who has been charged by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for human trafficking, and later, that of a five-month-old baby "allegedly stolen by her 'yaya'" that went viral on social media.

According to the senator's resolution, poverty has consistently been one of the main factors spurring trafficking activity, which typically proliferates on channels like Instagram and Facebook.

"On the other hand, offline transactions occur outside public hospitals and in slum communities where "6 out of women have either sold or know someone who has sold a baby, according to women in slum neighborhoods," read the resolution.

De Lima also argued that the problem was tied by experts to a faulty adoption system that has been described as "tedious, multilayered, and highly bureaucratic, and even takes years to process."

"Many experts note that our current practice are inadequate in providing capacity-building for social workers to investigate possible illegal activities related to baby-for-sale trade," she added.

According to the resolution, "significant solutions remain to be elusive" as even the NBI, who "had only rescued one baby" has admitted that they were "hardly making a dent" on the matter.

The resolution called for the "developing [of] a holistic mechanism to improve the existing system of adoption and child protection by implementing a victim identification process, reporting procedures for this crime, and [crafting] a legitimate protocol for handling child trafficking reports."

Sought for comment by Philstar.com, De Lima has not yet issued an official statement on the resolution as of this writing.

As early as September, the senator had already warned that the Philippines "could become the next haven for trafficking" if the issue at hand was not given immediate action.