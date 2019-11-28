De Lima urges sobriety, says Filipinos can salvage SEA Games mess 

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Leila de Lima in a press statement Thursday urged the public to maintain sobriety amid mass outcry towards the upcoming 30th Southeast Asian Games and their supposedly faulty preparations.

The general populace has been up in arms throughout the past week over numerous gaps in the preparation for the games, with netizens calling it a downright failure on the part of the organizing committee.

"[M]agkapit-bisig po tayo sa mga susunod na araw para siguraduhing maging tagumpay ang palaro para sa atin at para sa mga kapitbahay natin sa Timog-Silangang Asya," De Lima said in her dispatch from Crame.

"Kayo ang mga bayani na magtutulak para ang kaganapang ito ay maging tanyag at kaakit-akit na makita sa ating rehiyon at sa buong mundo."

(Let us work together in the coming days to ensure that the games are a success for us and for our neighbors in Southeast Asia. You are the heroes who will push for this event to be a testimony for us in the entire world.)

Even Malacañang has acknowledged gaps on the part of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC), with presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo earlier that same day conceding that "there is indeed something wrong" with their preparations.

"Despite their corruption, the brightest stars of the Philippine political universe still cannot take away from us our spirit as a nation and our graciousness as hosts," De Lima went on to say in her statement.

She was referencing an earlier claim from President Rodrigo Duterte that him, Alan Peter Cayetano and Sen. Bong Go were currently the "brightest stars" in Philippine politics.

“Si Senator Bong, Speaker, we are the brightest stars today. Magtingin ka sa political na langit at makikita mo kami shining," the chief executive was quoted as saying in a speech at the Taguig City Center for the Elderly.

(Senator Bong, the House Speaker, we are the brightest stars today. Look at the political landscape and you'll see that it's us who are shining.)

House Speaker Cayetano is also the head of PHISGOC himself. Duterte acknowledged that their rank as "brightest stars" could end within two years.

"Huwag muna nating intindihin, sa ngayon, ang mga mandarambong at mga walang kwentang opisyales ni Duterte na nagpataba na ng kanilang mga pitaka gamit ang okasyon na ito," she added.

"Wala na tayong magagawa pa sa kahihiyan nila. Pero maaari pa nating maisalba ang kahihiyan natin bilang mga Pilipino."

(For now, let us ignore the plunderers and worthless officials of Duterte who used this occasion to fatten their wallets. There is nothing we can do about their disgrace. But we can still salvage what's left of our pride as Filipinos.)

De Lima, who is one of the Duterte administration's fiercest critics, recently commemorated her 1000th day in detention over drug charges she has repeatedly said were trumped-up and politically-motivated.

As for the upcoming games, even members of home teams took to social media to express their discontentment with their arrangements.

Other foreign contingents went through logistical nightmares of their own as some members of the football team from Timor-Leste were brought by their transport to the wrong hotel.

On the other hand, members of the Cambodian team had to wait for their own hotel rooms for hours in a conference room, where photos of them sleeping on the floors and on chairs went viral on social media.

The head coach of the Vietnam team, too, said he had already requested a police escort to allow them to endure the traffic to an alternative venue for the team's practice.

Although some games have already commenced, the 30th SEA Games are set to formally open on Saturday, November 30. They are slated to run until December 11.