RAMBB
Potential cyclone ‘Tisoy’ to enter PAR on SEA Games opening
(Philstar.com) - November 27, 2019 - 10:50am

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical cyclone will enter the Philippine area of responsibility over the weekend, which also marks the opening of the 30th Southeast Asian Games, weather forecasters said.

A tropical storm with international name “Kammuri” was last seen 1,950 kilometers east of Visayas, packing peak winds of 60 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 85 kph.

Moving west at 35 kph, “Kammuri” is expected to enter the country’s jurisdiction by Saturday or Sunday. Once it does, it will be given a local name “Tisoy”—the 20th tropical cyclone this year.

Weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said the tropical cyclone is not predicted to have any direct effect on the country over the weekend.

“But by next week, it is expected to possibly affect the Visayas and Bicol region,” he said in an interview over radio DZMM.

The SEA Games will formally open on Saturday. The biennial sports meet will be held in venues in Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Cavite, Batangas and Laguna.

Organizers of the games have been under fire for transportation and accommodation problems of arriving athletes and unfinished sports facilities just days before the competition starts. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

