Philippines' power grid under full control of China — report

An internal report leaked to CNN claimed that only Chinese engineers have access to the technology of the country's power grid.
China's State Grid Corporation owns 40% of the National Grid Corp., a privately owned corporation in charge of operating, maintaining and developing the Philippines' state-owned power grid.
The report urged Filipino lawmakers to review this arrangement in the NGCP due to concerns that the Chinese government has "the full capability to disrupt national power systems."
"Our national security
According to the report, China's State Grid Corporation had switched the Philippines' power technology to Huawei products.
The leaked report also claimed that none of the Filipino engineers
Huawei, however, had denied the claims of the report, saying that it has
A spokesperson of Huawei told CNN that it has "always strictly complied with all applicable laws and regulations of the countries where it operates."
The NGCP, meanwhile, insisted that Filipinos handle the day-to-day operations of the country's power grid.
The statement
The NGCP stressed that 60% of the consortium
"
"NGCP is, from its inception to the present, a Filipino corporation, with 60% of its shares controlled by Filipino nationals (Henry Jr.) Sy and (Robert Jr.)
Last week, senators raised concerns about Chinese ownership of the NGCP.
Sen. Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Sen. Risa Hontiveros asked if China could remotely shut down significant portions of the country's power grid.
Speaking for the Department of Energy and National Transmission Corp. (Transco) officials, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said remote shut down of the Philippine power system is
"It’s difficult to say they have the technology installed. But the technology is available. That’s why Transco is requesting to conduct a technical and financial and legal audit of NGCP," Gatchalian said in a Senate hearing last week. — Patricia Lourdes Viray with reports from
- Latest
- Trending