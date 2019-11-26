Benefits, career growth beat salary as top job change motivations

MANILA, Philippines — Employment benefits and career progression are the most important factors for Filipino professionals who consider switching jobs, according to recruitment firm Robert Walters.

Robert Walters on Tuesday announced the release of the 2020 Salary Survey for the Philippines, where 400 mid to senior professionals in the country provided their motivations for considering to leave or stay at their current jobs.

Better compensation and benefits, along with career progression, were consistently the top considerations for respondents who work in accounting and finance, banking and financial services, human resources, sales and marketing, supply chain, procurement and logistics, and the technology and transformation sectors.

"Salary is not the sole motivator anymore. It's now about being open about career progression and how creative companies can be about benefits,” Robert Walters Philippines director Monty Sujanani said at a Makati media briefing.

“It's really not just about the salary (but) flexible working arrangements, creative leave balances, so it's really about how to be creative with benefits.”

Sujanani also said that almost 30% of professionals listed career progression as their top concern for switching jobs.

In order to stay in their current jobs, more than half of professionals expect bonuses of above 15% of their yearly salaries (approximately two months’ worth of salary).