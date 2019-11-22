EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The "one time big time" operations will be carried out by the Land Transportation Office, Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group, Department of Public Works and Highways, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, North Luzon Expressway, South Luzon Expressway and local government units.
The STAR/Boy Santos
'One time big time' operations vs traffic violators to prevent tragic road incidents, LTO says
(Philstar.com) - November 22, 2019 - 12:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office said Friday that their "one time big time" operations against violators of road rules are meant to curb road incidents.

A report from state-run Philippine News Agency said that LTO National Capital Region-West Regional Director Clarence Guinto wrote to Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, NCR police office chief, to ask for assistance for the “one time big time” operations on November 22, Friday.

LTO chief Edgar Galvante told CNN Philippines’ “Newsroom Ngayon” that the operation would focus on violations of overloading, overspeeding and use of vehicles that are not designed to carry passengers. It will be carried out in Metro Manila and provinces across the country.

“The goal is to prevent incidents that we do not want to happen, not just to apprehend violators,” he said in Filipino.

Galvante also said that they asked assistance from different government agencies because LTO manpower could not do it alone.

The PNA report said that operations would be carried out by the LTO, Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group, Department of Public Works and Highways, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, North Luzon Expressway and South Luzon Expressway.

The LTO chief said that local government units would also be tapped in the operations.

Galvante said that the conduct of the “one time big time” operations was prompted by President Rodrigo Duterte’s orders during the Cabinet meeting last November 4.

This was days after 19 people died and 22 others were hurt when an Isuzu Elf truck plunged into a 20-meter ravine in Apayao on October 31.

On November 7, eight people died and 10 others were injured when a bus bound for Manila collided with a UV Express van on Maharlika highway in Pamplona, Camarines Sur. — Kristine Joy Patag

LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace to Robredo: Trust is earned
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday lashed back at Vice President Leni Robredo for criticizing President Duterte’s declaring...
Headlines
VP won’t resign as drug czar – spokesman
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Despite being scorned and belittled by President Duterte, Vice President Leni Robredo will not resign as co-chairperson of...
Headlines
Palace believes Filipinos will 'eventually appreciate' China amid low trust ratings
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Malacañang believes Filipinos will eventually appreciate China despite a poll showing a drop in Beijing's trust r...
Headlines
Duterte, South Korea president to discuss South China Sea
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Despite “hating” traveling and suffering from various ailments, President Duterte is pushing through with his...
Headlines
DOJ finds legal basis for arresting vapers
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Authorities yesterday justified President Duterte’s ban on vaping, citing the law against smoking in public places...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Filipino teens among worst in the world for physical activity
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
Filipino adolescents ranked almost at the bottom 146 countries when it comes to the level of physical activity, a study ...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Vaping allowed in designated smoking areas, says PNP
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Vape users in Designated Smoking Areas will not be arrested, the PNP said.
Headlines
4 hours ago
No ‘significant’ rains seen as ‘Sarah’ weakens, moves away
4 hours ago
“Sarah” is seen to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Friday evening and Saturday morning. It...
Headlines
4 hours ago
PAL flight makes emergency landing in LA after spitting fire
4 hours ago
A PAL flight on its way to Manila made an emergency landing at the Los Angeles International Airport after experiencing a...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Palace: Pinoys to eventually appreciate China
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Filipinos would eventually appreciate China because of the benefits of improved ties between Manila and Beijing, Malacañang...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with