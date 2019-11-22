'One time big time' operations vs traffic violators to prevent tragic road incidents, LTO says

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office said Friday that their "one time big time" operations against violators of road rules are meant to curb road incidents.

A report from state-run Philippine News Agency said that LTO National Capital Region-West Regional Director Clarence Guinto wrote to Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, NCR police office chief, to ask for assistance for the “one time big time” operations on November 22, Friday.

LTO chief Edgar Galvante told CNN Philippines’ “Newsroom Ngayon” that the operation would focus on violations of overloading, overspeeding and use of vehicles that are not designed to carry passengers. It will be carried out in Metro Manila and provinces across the country.

“The goal is to prevent incidents that we do not want to happen, not just to apprehend violators,” he said in Filipino.

Galvante also said that they asked assistance from different government agencies because LTO manpower could not do it alone.

The PNA report said that operations would be carried out by the LTO, Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group, Department of Public Works and Highways, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, North Luzon Expressway and South Luzon Expressway.

The LTO chief said that local government units would also be tapped in the operations.

Galvante said that the conduct of the “one time big time” operations was prompted by President Rodrigo Duterte’s orders during the Cabinet meeting last November 4.

This was days after 19 people died and 22 others were hurt when an Isuzu Elf truck plunged into a 20-meter ravine in Apayao on October 31.

On November 7, eight people died and 10 others were injured when a bus bound for Manila collided with a UV Express van on Maharlika highway in Pamplona, Camarines Sur. — Kristine Joy Patag