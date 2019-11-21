Sniffing dogs to be deployed for SEA Games security

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard will be deploying K-9 teams to the venues of this year's Southeast Asian Games.

A send-off ceremony was held last Monday for the sniffing dogs that would be part of the security contingent to competition venues in Batangas, Subic, La Union and Manila.

Four K-9 teams from the PCG will also be part of the sub-task group, protection technical service that will conduct paneling and sanitation in the different SEA Games venues.

This would ensure the safety and security of delegates and athletes of the upcoming 30th SEA Games, which will run from November 30 to December 1.

The PCG K9 team in Manila also conducted a check of its personnel and resources at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

This activity was for the physical accounting and briefing of the K9 Team Manila on the deployment plan within the National Capital Region.