EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Coast Guard K9 contingents for the 30th SEA Games which will be deployed to the different competition venues in Batangas, Subic, La Union and Manila from November 30 to December 1.
PCG/Released
Sniffing dogs to be deployed for SEA Games security
(Philstar.com) - November 21, 2019 - 3:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard will be deploying K-9 teams to the venues of this year's Southeast Asian Games.

A send-off ceremony was held last Monday for the sniffing dogs that would be part of the security contingent to competition venues in Batangas, Subic, La Union and Manila.

Four K-9 teams from the PCG will also be part of the sub-task group, protection technical service that will conduct paneling and sanitation in the different SEA Games venues.

This would ensure the safety and security of delegates and athletes of the upcoming 30th SEA Games, which will run from November 30 to December 1.

The PCG K9 team in Manila also conducted a check of its personnel and resources at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City.

This activity was for the physical accounting and briefing of the K9 Team Manila on the deployment plan within the National Capital Region.

At least 19 venues in Metro Manila, 11 in Clark, 12 in Subic and several others in Batangas and La Union will be used for the SEA Games. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

SEA GAMES 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Here are the government offices and positions that Duterte has created since 2016
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said he as chief executive, unlike Congress, does not have the power to create offices and government...
Headlines
Robredo to Duterte: Just tell me to leave
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
She won’t hesitate to quit her post as chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) if President...
Headlines
Robredo tells Duterte: Want me out? Just say it
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Vice President Robredo advised President Duterte to tell her directly if he wants her out of the government's drug war.
Headlines
Can China shut down Philippines power remotely?
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The Senate committee on energy will conduct an inquiry into the apprehensions raised by the National Transmission Corp. that...
Headlines
Duterte assures due process for 2 Cabinet officials facing corruption probes
By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
"I have seen it (complaint) and they are investigating. I have yet to have the result," Duterte told reporters in Malacañang...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Up to courts if vaper arrests based on verbal orders legal — IBP
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
"Anyone who does not agree by that executive action has the right to go to the courts,” IBP national president Egon...
Headlines
2 hours ago
‘Do good, look good, talk good,’ SEA Games taskforce told
2 hours ago
The task group assigned to secure the 30th Southeast Asian Games was advised to do good, look good and talk good while on...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Batanes only province under Signal No. 1 due to ‘Sarah’
4 hours ago
Signal No. 1 over Babuyan Islands has been lifted due to changes in the forecast track of the severe tropical storm.
Headlines
4 hours ago
Over 12,000 people affected by 'Ramon,' NDRRMC says
4 hours ago
The NDRRMC said that 3,309 families or 12,060 persons were affected by the tropical depression.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Robredo camp denies Duterte's claim of inviting 'prosecutor' for drug war
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo clarified that the new anti-drug czar did not invite foreign prosecutors to investigate...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with