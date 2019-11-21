EXPLAINERS
File photo shows jeepneys plying Metro Manila roads.
The STAR/Boy Santos, File
DOTr: Old jeepneys can temporarily ply roads beyond 2020 if they meet conditions
(Philstar.com) - November 21, 2019 - 11:04am

MANILA, Philippines — Old jeepneys will be temporarily allowed to serve the riding public even after the transition period as long as they pass road worthiness standards, the Department of Transportation said.

The department, however, clarified that the government’s modernization program will push through.

Old jeepneys will be allowed to ply roads after July 30, 2020, provided that they pass the road worthiness check under the computerized Motor Vehicle Inspection System.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will grant operators of old jeepneys provisional authority valid for one year only.

DOTr also said old unit operators intent on seeking PA should also file a petition for consolidation and express their intent to modernize by June 30, 2020.

If they fail to file for consolidation and modernize, their routes will be opened up to new operators.

“Oras na may Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program-compliant na kooperatiba or korporasyon na ang mabigyan ng prangkisa sa rutang tinatakbuhan ng lumang jeepney, automatic na makakansela and PA na binigay dito,” DOTr said.

(Once a PUVMP-compliant cooperative and corporation is given franchise to ply the routes of old jeepneys, the PA given to old unit operators will be canceled.)

So far, only 2,595 units have been modernized since the start of the PUV modernization more than two years ago.

The modernization program seeks to promote environment-friendly and more efficient public transport systems through the replacement of old jeepney units with modern PUVs which have Euro 4-compliant diesel engines or electric motors.

Transport group PISTON said it supports the rehabilitation of old jeepneys but oppose a phaseout of the vehicle, an icon- of the post-war era. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

