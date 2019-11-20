EXPLAINERS
Senate President Vicente Sotto III (2nd, left) looks at the proposed P96.3-billion budget of the Department of Health for 2020 with the assistance of Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go (3rd, left) and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III (2nd, right). Also in photo are Sens. Ronald dela Rosa and Panfilo Lacson.
Senate PRIB/Alex Nuevaespaña
Sotto: Senate seen to pass 2020 budget on time
(Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The P4.1-trillion national budget for next year will be approved on time, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said as the upper house resumed its plenary deliberations on the General Appropriations Bill.

“It was submitted [by the House of Representatives] on time. We are right on track of our timetable without sacrificing important issues being raised in the different committees,” Sotto said.

Congress is eyeing to have the proposed 2020 General Appropriations Act approved before legislators go on break on December 20.

The Senate president expects plenary discussions on the budget measure, including period of interpellation, individual and committee amendments to be completed by the last week of November.

The approval on second and third reading of the proposed GAB is also eyed next week.

The House of Representatives approved the 2020 budget bill on third and final reading on September 20. 

Sotto also said that the bicameral conference committee is expected to convene by the first week of December.

“The bicameral debates will be unpredictable. We expect healthy debates among members of the bicameral panel as they thresh out and reconcile the differences in our respective versions of the measure,” Sotto said.

He added: “We hope they will remain level-headed and open-minded during the discussions.”

The enactment of the 2019 national budget was delayed for four months after questions about illegal realignments allegedly made by lawmakers were raised. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with a report from BusinessWorld

2020 BUDGET VICENTE SOTTO III
Philstar
