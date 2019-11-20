EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This Mar. 13, 2017 photo from the Philippine News Agency shows the first meeting of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs, created by Executive Order 15. President Rodrigo Duterte said on Nov. 20, 2019 that he as chief executive does not have the power to create offices and government positions.
Here are the government offices and positions that Duterte has created since 2016
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 1:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte late Tuesday night said that, unlike Congress, he does not have the power to create offices and government positions.

Talking at length about designating Vice President Leni Robredo as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Commitee on Anti-Illegal Drugs but not to the Cabinet, the president said:

Well, I cannot create an office. I do not have that power. It is only Congress who can create government positions. I cannot do it. Even if it is a delegated power to me in some of the laws, the rule is I cannot delegate what is delegated to me.

I am a delegated authority and I cannot delegate another authority based on the authority of my delegation in the first place. Ganun ‘yan.

It is unclear what office the president was referring to, but both the 1987 Constitution and Administrative Code (Executive Order 292) grant the president control over the executive branch and ordinance power through issuances like executive orders, administrative orders, proclamations, memorandum orders, memorandum circulars, and general or special orders.

The ICAD, the panel that he designated Robredo as co-chair of, was itself created by Executive Order No. 15. in 2017, "by virtue of the powers vested in me by the Constitution and existing laws."

According to a post on the Official Gazette: "The president of the Philippines has the mandate of control over all the executive departments, bureaus, and offices. This includes restructuring, reconfiguring, and appointments of their respective officials."

What the Administrative Code says

The Administrative Code provides information on the organization of the Office of the President, as well as the functions of the agencies under it.

Agencies under the Office of the President are defined in the code as "offices placed under the chairmanship of the president, those under the supervision and control of the president, those under the administrative supervision of the Office of the President, those attached to it for policy and program coordination, and those that are not placed by law or order creating them under any special department."

“The president, subject to the policy in the Executive Office and in order to achieve simplicity, economy and efficiency, shall have continuing authority to reorganize the administrative structure of the Office of the President,” according to Section 31 of Book III (Office of the President), Title III (Functions), Chapter 10 of the Administrative Code.

The provision empowers the president to take any of the following actions:

Restructure the internal organization of the Office of the President Proper, including the immediate Offices, the Presidential Special Assistants/Advisers System and the Common Staff Support System, by abolishing, consolidating or merging units thereof or transferring functions from one unit to another;

Transfer any function under the Office of the President to any other Department or Agency as well as transfer functions to the Office of the President from other Departments and Agencies; and

Transfer any agency under the Office of the President to any other department or agency as well as transfer agencies to the Office of the President from other departments or agencies.”

Offices and positions created since 2016

Here is a list of offices, agencies, and other bodies established by Duterte through executive orders issued during his presidential term, usually citing the above provision of the Administrative Code:

  • EO 92 - National Council Against Child Labor
  • EO 82 - Inter-Agency Council on the International Maritime Organization Member State Audit Scheme
  • EO 70 - National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.
  • EO 68 - National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Coordinating Committee
  • EO 53 - Boracay Inter-agency Task Force
  • EO 52 - Program Management Office for Earthquake Resiliency of the Greater Metro Manila Area
  • EO 43 - Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission
  • EO 31 - Strategy, Economics, and Results Group (Department of Finance)
  • EO 30 - Energy Investment Coordinating Council
  • EO 15 - Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs and National Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force
  • EO 10 - Consultative Committee to review the 1987 Constitution
  • EO 1 - Office of the President - Events Management Cluster

EXPLAINER FACT CHECK RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: I cannot trust Vice President but I’m not firing her with classified info’
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo’s “missteps,” including her discussions with “enemies of the state,”...
Headlines
Duterte sees trouble if speaker deal not honored
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
There will be a problem if Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano will not honor his term-sharing agreement with Marinduque Rep. Lord...
Headlines
Cayetano on P50-M cauldron: It’s a work of art
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
It’s a work of art.
Headlines
With or without Cabinet post, Robredo says work continues
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday said she remains unfazed in her work as co-chair of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal...
Headlines
US stands by defense treaty with Philippines
By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The United States remains committed to its Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines and “rejects attempts by any nation...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
De Lima supporters mark her 1000th day in detention, call for her release
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
As Sen. Leila De Lima's detention reaches 1000 days, her supporters reiterated the call to drop the charges against her and...
Headlines
4 hours ago
Cyberlibel trial vs Ressa to proceed as court rejects dismissal plea
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The court said the prosecution’s evidence is competent and sufficient to sustain Ressa and the newsite’s former...
Headlines
4 hours ago
'Ramon' weakens; 'Sarah' to intensify into tropical storm
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
The storm reportedly made landfall at Santa Ana in Cagayan around midnight.
Headlines
14 hours ago
Duterte wants government transactions settled by December 10
By Edith Regalado | 14 hours ago
After ranting that the government has been too slow or is even at a standstill in the delivery of services to the people,...
Headlines
14 hours ago
Palace backs DOF on POGO tax
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Malacañang sided yesterday with the Department of Finance on the issue of taxing Philippine offshore gaming operators,...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with