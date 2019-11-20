‘Ramon’ downgraded to tropical depression; ‘Sarah’ now a tropical storm

MANILA, Philippines — “Ramon” has further weakened into a tropical depression as it moves inland over Isabela province while “Sarah” has grown into a tropical storm, weather forecasters said late Wednesday morning.

At 10 a.m., “Ramon” was spotted in the vicinity of Roxas, Isabela. It now has peak winds of 55 kph from the previous 100 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph from the previous 165 kph.

PAGASA earlier said “Ramon”—which has been inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility since last week—will weaken after landfall due to land interaction and the northeast monsoon or amihan. It is predicted to weaken into a low pressure area within 24 hours.

The tropical depression is heading south southwest at 20 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been hoisted over these areas:

Batanes

Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands)

Apayao

Kalinga

Abara

Ilocos Sur

Western portion of Isabel (Quezon, Mallig, Quirino, Roxas, San Manuel, Burgos, Aurora, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Ramon, Alicia, Angadanan, San Isidro, Santiago and Cordon)

Ifugao

La Union

Pangasinan

Residents of these areas may experience winds between 30 kph and 60 kph in at least 36 hours.

Forecast positions

Thursday morning: 285 km east of Aparri, Cagayan

Friday morning: 65 km east of Calayan, Cagayan

Saturday morning: 200 km west of Calayan, Cagayan

Sunday morning: 575 km west of Calayan, Cagayan (outside PAR)

'Sarah' hovering over Philippine Sea

Meanwhile, “Sarah” (Fung-wong) was last seen 715 km east northeast of Infanta, Quezon or 640 km east of Casiguran, Aurora.

It now packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kph from the previous 55 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph from the previous 70 kph.

“Sarah” is moving north northwest at 20 kph.

TCWS No. 1 has been raised over:

Eastern portion of Cagayan (Calayan, Aparri, Baggao, Alcala, Gattaran, Lal-lo, Tuguegarao City, Penablanca, Iguig, Amulung, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Ballesteros and Calayan

Northeaster portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Tumauini, Cabagan, Maconacon and San Pablo).

Several areas under TCWS No. 1 due to “Sarah” overlapped with some areas in the list for “Ramon.”

“Same halos ‘yung dadaanan ni “Ramon” at “Sarah” kaya naghahalo ‘yung signal nila over Cagayan and Isabela,” weather specialist Raymond Ordinario explained.

Forecast positions

Thursday morning: 285 km east of Aparri, Cagayan

Friday morning: 65 km east southeast of Calayan, Cagayan

Saturday morning: 200 km west of Calayan, Cagayan

Sunday morning: 575 west of Calayan, Cagayan (outside PAR)

Rainfall outlook

Residents of Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Apayao and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte will experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains today. Meanwhile, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Isabela, La Union, Benguet and the rest of Ilocos Norte.

Strong to gale force winds may be also experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the surge of amihan.

By Thursday, “Sarah” will bring moderate to frequent heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands, while light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Cagayan, Apayao and northern portion of Isabela.

“The theat of flooding and landslide is huge in Cagayan area because the land is saturated. Any type of rain that will hit there will cause flooding and landslide,” Ordinario said.

PAGASA also warned against sea travel over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the seaboards of Camarines Norte and Catanduanes, the eastern seaboards of northern Aurora and Isabela, the western seaboards of Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan, and the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur.