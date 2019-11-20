EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
At 10 a.m., “Ramon” was spotted in the vicinity of Roxas, Isabela. Meanwhile, “Sarah” (Fung-wong) was last seen 715 km east northeast of Infanta, Quezon or 640 km east of Casiguran, Aurora.
RAMBB
‘Ramon’ downgraded to tropical depression; ‘Sarah’ now a tropical storm
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 12:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Ramon” has further weakened into a tropical depression as it moves inland over Isabela province while “Sarah” has grown into a tropical storm, weather forecasters said late Wednesday morning.

At 10 a.m., “Ramon” was spotted in the vicinity of Roxas, Isabela. It now has peak winds of 55 kph from the previous 100 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph from the previous 165 kph.

PAGASA earlier said “Ramon”—which has been inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility since last week—will weaken after landfall due to land interaction and the northeast monsoon or amihan. It is predicted to weaken into a low pressure area within 24 hours.

The tropical depression is heading south southwest at 20 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been hoisted over these areas:

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands)
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Abara
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Western portion of Isabel (Quezon, Mallig, Quirino, Roxas, San Manuel, Burgos, Aurora, Reina Mercedes, Luna, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Ramon, Alicia, Angadanan, San Isidro, Santiago and Cordon)
  • Ifugao
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan

Residents of these areas may experience winds between 30 kph and 60 kph in at least 36 hours.

Forecast positions

  • Thursday morning: 285 km east of Aparri, Cagayan
  • Friday morning: 65 km east of Calayan, Cagayan
  • Saturday morning: 200 km west of Calayan, Cagayan
  • Sunday morning: 575 km west of Calayan, Cagayan (outside PAR)

'Sarah' hovering over Philippine Sea

Meanwhile, “Sarah” (Fung-wong) was last seen 715 km east northeast of Infanta, Quezon or 640 km east of Casiguran, Aurora.

It now packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kph from the previous 55 kph and gusts of up to 80 kph from the previous 70 kph.

“Sarah” is moving north northwest at 20 kph.

TCWS No. 1 has been raised over:

  • Eastern portion of Cagayan (Calayan, Aparri, Baggao, Alcala, Gattaran, Lal-lo, Tuguegarao City, Penablanca, Iguig, Amulung, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Ballesteros and Calayan
  • Northeaster portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Tumauini, Cabagan, Maconacon and San Pablo).

Several areas under TCWS No. 1 due to “Sarah” overlapped with some areas in the list for “Ramon.”

“Same halos ‘yung dadaanan ni “Ramon” at “Sarah” kaya naghahalo ‘yung signal nila over Cagayan and Isabela,” weather specialist Raymond Ordinario explained.

Forecast positions

  • Thursday morning: 285 km east of Aparri, Cagayan
  • Friday morning: 65 km east southeast of Calayan, Cagayan
  • Saturday morning: 200 km west of Calayan, Cagayan
  • Sunday morning: 575 west of Calayan, Cagayan (outside PAR)

Rainfall outlook

Residents of Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Apayao and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte will experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains today. Meanwhile, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Isabela, La Union, Benguet and the rest of Ilocos Norte.

Strong to gale force winds may be also experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the surge of amihan.

By Thursday, “Sarah” will bring moderate to frequent heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands, while light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Cagayan, Apayao and northern portion of Isabela.

“The theat of flooding and landslide is huge in Cagayan area because the land is saturated. Any type of rain that will hit there will cause flooding and landslide,” Ordinario said.

PAGASA also warned against sea travel over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the seaboards of Camarines Norte and Catanduanes, the eastern seaboards of northern Aurora and Isabela, the western seaboards of Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan, and the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur.

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte sees trouble if speaker deal not honored
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
There will be a problem if Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano will not honor his term-sharing agreement with Marinduque Rep. Lord...
Headlines
Cayetano on P50-M cauldron: It’s a work of art
By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
It’s a work of art.
Headlines
With or without Cabinet post, Robredo says work continues
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 13 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday said she remains unfazed in her work as co-chair of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal...
Headlines
US stands by defense treaty with Philippines
By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
The United States remains committed to its Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines and “rejects attempts by any nation...
Headlines
Duterte wants government transactions settled by December 10
By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
After ranting that the government has been too slow or is even at a standstill in the delivery of services to the people,...
Headlines
Latest
7 minutes ago
Duterte: No corruption in construction of SEA Games cauldron
7 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday shrugged off the criticisms on the construction of the controversial P55-million cauldron...
Headlines
1 hour ago
De Lima supporters mark her 1000th day in detention, call for her release
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
As Sen. Leila De Lima's detention reaches 1000 days, her supporters reiterated the call to drop the charges against her and...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Duterte threatens to slap who he thought was a UN prosecutor
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to slap a human rights advocate who suggested that the chief executive should be arrested...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Cyberlibel trial vs Ressa to proceed as court rejects dismissal plea
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The court said the prosecution’s evidence is competent and sufficient to sustain Ressa and the newsite’s former...
Headlines
2 hours ago
'Ramon' weakens; 'Sarah' to intensify into tropical storm
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
The storm reportedly made landfall at Santa Ana in Cagayan around midnight.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with