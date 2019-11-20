EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Journalist Maria Ressa (front L) leaves her office after she was arrested in Manila on February 13, 2019. Ressa, who has repeatedly clashed with President Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested in her Manila office on February 13 in what rights advocates called an act of "persecution."
AFP/Maria Tan
Cyberlibel trial vs Ressa to proceed as court rejects dismissal plea
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 20, 2019 - 10:46am

MANILA, Philippines — The cyber libel trial against Rappler CEO Maria Ressa and its former researcher will proceed as the Manila court handling the case junked their motion challenging the sufficiency of the prosecution’s evidence.

Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46 in a ruling dated November 15, but made public Wednesday, junked Ressa’s demurrer to evidence for lack of merit.

A demurrer to evidence is a legal challenge to the prosecution’s sufficiency evidence that, if granted, paves the way for the dismissal of the case halfway through the trial, without the presentation of defense’s evidence.

The court said the prosecution’s evidence is competent and sufficient to sustain Ressa and the news site’s former researcher Reynaldo Santos' indictment for cyberlibel.

READ: A look at the cyber libel charge vs Rappler, Maria Ressa

The case emanated from a complaint filed by businessman Wilfredo Keng assailing an article, first published in May 2012.

The Department of Justice indicted Rappler, Ressa and Santos on cyber libel charges, despite the cybercrime law being signed four months after the publication of the story.

State prosecutors pointed out that the story was updated on Feb. 19, 2014, which puts it under the “multiple publication rule.”

Ressa and Santos, however, raised that there was no substantial change made in the article when it was updated in 2014, but the court said that their argument is “evidentiary in nature which the defense should prove during trial.”

“It now behooves upon all the accused to adduce evidence to controvert those presented by the prosecution in a full blown trial,” Manila RTC Branch 46 Presiding Judge Rainelda Estacio-Mendoza wrote.

The court set the presentation of the Rappler’s evidence on December 6.

Ressa and Rappler are also embroiled in a string of legal suits. They are facing charges of tax evasion, tax evasion chargesanti-dummy and violations of the Securities and Regulations code.

A Quezon City prosecutor had recently junked Department of Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones’ libel complaint against Ressa and reporter Rambo Talabong for lack of probable cause.

CYBERLIBEL MARIA RESSA RAPPLER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cayetano on P50-M cauldron: It’s a work of art
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
It’s a work of art.
Headlines
With or without Cabinet post, Robredo says work continues
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo yesterday said she remains unfazed in her work as co-chair of the Inter-agency Committee on Anti-Illegal...
Headlines
US stands by defense treaty with Philippines
By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The United States remains committed to its Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines and “rejects attempts by any nation...
Headlines
Robredo meeting with foreign groups 'did not sit well' with Duterte, Palace says
By Franco Luna | 17 hours ago
Duterte found issue with Robredo seeking the advice of “certain foreign institutions and personalities that have prejudged...
Headlines
Duterte wants government transactions settled by December 10
By Edith Regalado | 11 hours ago
After ranting that the government has been too slow or is even at a standstill in the delivery of services to the people,...
Headlines
Latest
11 hours ago
Palace backs DOF on POGO tax
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Malacañang sided yesterday with the Department of Finance on the issue of taxing Philippine offshore gaming operators,...
Headlines
11 hours ago
House considers repeal of rice tariffication law
By Edu Punay | 11 hours ago
The House of Representatives is considering the possible repeal of Republic Act 11203 or Rice Tariffication Law (RTL) as an...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Dengue epidemic abating — Duque
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The country’s dengue epidemic is abating, with 4,438 cases recorded from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, data from the Department...
Headlines
11 hours ago
Duterte says infrastructure program no failure
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has denied that his ambitious infrastructure program “Build, Build, Build” is a failure as his...
Headlines
11 hours ago
House to assess if 4-day workweek doable
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
A senior administration lawmaker urged the House of Representatives to look into the proposals for a four-day workweek, citing...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with