In this file photo, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director Aaron Aquino (L) and Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año (R) show the lists of barangay officials allegedly involved in illegal drugs.
Agence France-Presse, file
'High-value target list' access up to PDEA, law enforcement agencies — Nograles
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2019 - 3:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Malacañang official said access to the list of high-value targets in the administration’s campaign against illegal drugs is up to the discretion of law enforcement agencies such as the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Monday said that even though Vice President Leni Robredo is the co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs, the PDEA and PNP are cautious about sharing information on "high-value targets" with her to avoid a breach in national security.

“We will leave it up to the drug enforcement agency to determine kung sino ba yung may access dapat sa mga listahan (who or who cannot have access to the list),” Nograles said in a Monday phone interview with Palace reporters.

“You have to understand yung sensitivity of the list at siyempre, sila yung keepers of the list e so yung accountability and responsibility ay ultimately na sa kanila kung magkakaroon ng compromise sa listahan.”

(You have to understand the sensitivity of the list and, of course, they’re the keepers of the list so the accountability and responsibility ultimately falls on them if the list is compromised.)

But, as journalist Prinz Magtulis pointed out on his Twitter account on Tuesday, the vice president is authorized to access information on matters concerning national security. According to Executive Order No. 34, s. 2001, the vice president is a member of the National Security Council and its executive committee, "which shall review national security issues and concerns and formulate positions or solutions for consideration by the NSC."

Restricted list

PDEA director general Aaron Aquino, until recently the lone chairperson of the ICAD, last week said that Robredo could be shown a copy of the list in a closed-door meeting but only if she provides a valid reason.

“In simple terms – if we give the list to VP Robredo, we will not be able to tell who has been given access to it,” Aquino said in Filipino.

The Liberal Party on Monday said  infromation that law enforcement agencies have on high-profile drug suspects is crucial for Robredo to do her job properly.

"Depriving [Robredo] of the needed intelligence report will render her blind in the performance of her duty. How can you fight illegal drugs if you don’t know your enemy?" lawyer Erin Tañada said.

Cabinet-rank?

Duterte said on Monday that Robredo's appointment as ICAD co-chairperson does not mean she is part of the Cabinet.

“She is not a member of the Cabinet. I have not appointed her as a Cabinet member. You know why? Early on she was talking right and left that she would talk to this and talk to that. In the Cabinet meeting, we talk about what’s happening,” Duterte told GMA News.

“Eh kung marinig niya ’yan diyan tapos dadaldal niya sa labas?”

(What if she hears it and talks about it outside?)

Nograles also said Robredo’s attendance in Cabinet meetings is unnecessary if drug concerns are not on the agenda.

“Kung di naman nag-i-involve yung agency, yung regular attendees lamang ang (If the agenda of the meeting does not involve that agency, then only regular attendees are) automatically expected to attend Cabinet meetings,” Nograles said.

AARON AQUINO ICAD KARLO NOGRALES LENI ROBREDO RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
