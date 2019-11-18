EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
At 4 p.m., “Ramon” was spotted 125 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.
JTWC
‘Ramon’ becomes severe tropical storm ahead of northern Cagayan landfall
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2019 - 5:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Ramon” (Kalmaegi) has strengthened into a severe tropical storm Monday afternoon as it approaches northern Cagayan, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

At 4 p.m., “Ramon” was spotted 125 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan. Weather forecasters said it “now poses a threat to northern Cagayan.”

Its maximum sustained winds have intensified to 100 kph from the previous 85 kph, while its gusts have reached 125 kph from the previous 105 kph.

Heading north northwest at 10 kph, the severe tropical storm is forecast to make a landfall over northern Cagayan between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Winds between 61 kph and 120 kph may be experienced within 24 hours over these areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2:

  • Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands)
  • Northern portion of Isabela (Sta. Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Cabagan, Sto. Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini and Divilacan)
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Ilocos Norte

TCWS No. 1, meanwhile, is hoisted over:

  • Batanes
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Abra
  • Mountain Province
  • Benguet
  • Ifugao
  • La Union
  • Northern Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran and Dinalungan)
  • Rest of Isabela

Winds between 30 kph and 60 kph are expected in these areas within 36 hours.

Sea travel remains dangerous over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, western seaboard of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Rainfall outlook

“Ramon” will bring moderate with occasional to frequent heavy rains over Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands), Batanes, northern portion of Isabela, Ilocos Norte and Apayao tonight.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains, meanwhile, will affect the rest of Ilocos Norte, rest of Isabela, Kalinga, Abra and Ilocos Norte.

By Tuesday, those living in northern Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands, Batanes, Apayao and the northern portions of Ilocos Norte will have light to moderate with occasional heavy rains.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will be experienced over the rest of Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Sur and the rest of Cagayan.

Forecast positions

  • Tuesday afternoon: In the vicinity of Dona Loreta, Pudtol, Apayao
  • Wednesday afternoon: 275 km west of Iba, Zambales
  • Thursday afternoon: 10 km west of Pagasa Island, Palawan 

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
POGOs can’t be taxed – OSG
By Jess Diaz | 18 hours ago
The controversial and emerging Philippine offshore gaming industry, which is reportedly generating more than P200 billion...
Headlines
Widow Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei dies a day after husband's burial
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 days ago
Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei passed away at the age of 85, the late matriarch’s family confirmed Nov. 16, 2019.
Headlines
‘Robredo may be treading on dangerous ground’
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Duterte’s remark that he would fire Vice President Leni Robredo as drug czar if she shares state secrets with...
Headlines
Duterte apologizes to rice farmers over low prices
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Duterte has apologized to farmers for the government’s shortcomings to the agriculture sector, but he is not...
Headlines
Heavy rains over Northern Luzon seen as 'Ramon' approaches land
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The tropical storm is moving northwest at 10kph and is predicted to make a landfall over northern Cagayan between Monday night...
Headlines
Latest
6 hours ago
Parts of Ilocos Norte now under Signal No. 2 as ‘Ramon’ churns toward land
6 hours ago
PAGASA said that “Ramon” may grow into a severe tropical storm before landing in Cagayan.
Headlines
18 hours ago
‘Poor planning led to massive government underspending’
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
Several government agen­cies failed to fully utilize the budgets allocated to them this year mainly due to poor plan­ning...
Headlines
18 hours ago
Senators seek ban on vapes
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
Senators are pushing for a ban on e-cigarettes (e-cigs) or vapor products, commonly called vapes, which they said are not...
Headlines
18 hours ago
Apple bans vaping apps
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
Amid concerns over the health impact of electronic cigarettes or vapes, technology giant Apple has taken down mobile applications...
Headlines
18 hours ago
Senate urges Duterte: Don’t liberalize sugar industry
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
The Senate has passed a resolution urging President Duterte to stop the plan of economic managers to allow the liberalization...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with