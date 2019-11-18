EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
At 10 a.m., “Ramon” was spotted 160 kilometers east northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, maintaining its peak winds of 85 kph and gusts of up to 105 kph.
RAMBB
Parts of Ilocos Norte now under Signal No. 2 as ‘Ramon’ churns toward land
(Philstar.com) - November 18, 2019 - 11:57am

MANILA, Philippines — The northern portions of Ilocos Norte have been added to the list of areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 as Tropical Storm Ramon (Kalmaegi) continues to move toward northern Cagayan.

At 10 a.m., “Ramon” was spotted 160 kilometers east northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, maintaining its peak winds of 85 kph and gusts of up to 105 kph.

Heading west northwest at 10 kph, the tropical storm is forecast to hit northern Cagayan between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

PAGASA said that “Ramon” may grow into a severe tropical storm before landing in Cagayan.

Winds between 61 kph and 120 kph may be experienced within 24 hours over these areas under Signal No. 2:

  • Cagayan (including Babuyan Islands)
  • Northern portion of Isabela (Sta. Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Cabagan, Sto. Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Tumauini and Divilacan)
  • Apayao
  • Kalinga
  • Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Burgos, Bangui, Dumalneg and Adams)

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 has been raised over:

  • Batanes
  • Rest of Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • Abra
  • Mountain Province
  • Ifugao
  • Northern Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran and Dinalungan)
  • The rest of Isabela

Winds between 30 kph and 60 kph are expected in these areas within 36 hours.

Sea travel, especially for small sea vessels, remains risky over the seaboards of areas under storm signals, western seaboard of Northern Luzon, and eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Rainfall outlook

“Ramon” will bring light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over the eastern portions of mainland Cagayan and Isabela until Monday afternoon.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains, meanwhile, will be dumped over the rest of mainland Cagayan and Isabela, Babuyan Islands, northern portion of Apayao, Aurora, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra and Ilocos Norte.

By Monday evening, residents of northern Cagayan (including Babuyan islands), northern portion of Isabela and Apayao will experience moderate with occasional to frequent heavy rains, while those living in Batanes, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte and the rest of Isabela will have light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains.

By Tuesday, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains will prevail over northern Cagayan (including Babuyan islands), Batanes, Apayao and Ilocos Norte. Residents of Isabela, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Sur and the rest of Cagayan.

Classes were suspended and flights were cancelled due to inclement weather. 

LPA outside PAR

Weather forecasters are also monitoring a low pressure area outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility which is seen to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The LPA was last seen 1,605 km east of Eastern Visayas. Weather forecaster Benison Estareja said it is moving faster than “Ramon” and is expected to enter PAR by early morning of Tuesday.

Estareja added it may hit areas in eastern Luzon and may cross Central Luzon and even Northern Luzon.

Forecast positions of 'Ramon'

  • Tuesday morning: 15 km north northeast of Aparri, Cagayan
  • Wednesday morning: 220 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan
  • Thursday morning: 165 km west of Pagasa Island, Palawan (outside PAR)

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Robredo may be treading on dangerous ground’
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte’s remark that he would fire Vice President Leni Robredo as drug czar if she shares state secrets with...
Headlines
Widow Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei dies a day after husband's burial
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei passed away at the age of 85, the late matriarch’s family confirmed Nov. 16, 2019.
Headlines
Palace: Robredo has no authority to see classified info as ICAD co-chair
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
In a radio interview, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo insisted that access to documents with classified information...
Headlines
‘Poor planning led to massive government underspending’
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
Several government agen­cies failed to fully utilize the budgets allocated to them this year mainly due to poor plan­ning...
Headlines
Robredo to meet with CBCP
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo will meet with leaders of the Catholic Church as well as executives of other foreign embassies,...
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
Heavy rains over Northern Luzon seen as 'Ramon' approaches land
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The tropical storm is moving northwest at 10kph and is predicted to make a landfall over northern Cagayan between Monday night...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Senators seek ban on vapes
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
Senators are pushing for a ban on e-cigarettes (e-cigs) or vapor products, commonly called vapes, which they said are not...
Headlines
12 hours ago
POGOs can’t be taxed – OSG
By Jess Diaz | 12 hours ago
The controversial and emerging Philippine offshore gaming industry, which is reportedly generating more than P200 billion...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Apple bans vaping apps
By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Amid concerns over the health impact of electronic cigarettes or vapes, technology giant Apple has taken down mobile applications...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Senate urges Duterte: Don’t liberalize sugar industry
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The Senate has passed a resolution urging President Duterte to stop the plan of economic managers to allow the liberalization...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with