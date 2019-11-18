EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año thanked the GCF for approving the project as he said it will help complement government initiatives that ensure LGUs are equipped with the right information when dealing with climate change.
The STAR/File
DILG vows support for Green Climate Fund project
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - November 18, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has pledged support for the first Green Climate Fund (CGF) project in the country.

The $10-million GCF project will establish a multi-hazard impact-based forecasting and early warning system (MH-IBF-EWS) in four identified local government units nationwide that are susceptible to climate change. 

Tuguegarao City, Legazpi City, the town of Palo in Leyte, and New Bataan in Davao de Oro are the target beneficiaries of the multimillion-dollar project that was approved by the GCF board during its recent meeting.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año thanked the GCF for approving the project as he said it will help complement government initiatives that ensure LGUs are equipped with the right information when dealing with climate change.

“Climate change has been a global issue that we can’t just take for granted. We must acknowledge it and fortify our country with safety measures like the MH-IBF-EWS. As one of the most vulnerable countries that can fall victim to climate change, we should be proactive in developing counter-measures,” Año said in a statement. 

The DILG is one of the project’s implementing agencies and has been tasked to lead the advocacy, outreach, and public awareness on MH-IBF-EWS.

The department will also help in the project’s capacity-building initiatives for the LGUs, as well as in the updating of disaster and response protocols using the early warning system. 

The MH-IBF-EWS provides tailored climate risk information for LGUs that use hazard forecasts, warnings and also convey specific impacts for the communities on the ground. 

The project will implement four outputs, which include the generation of science-based multi-hazard weather and risk information, the establishment of the MH-IBF-EWS, the improvement of national and local capacities, and the forecasting of early actions. 

The MH-IBF-EWS is spearheaded by the Climate Change Commission and Deputy Speaker and Antique Rep. Loren Legarda, also an alternate member of the GCF Board.

Other executing agencies are the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Office of Civil Defense, World Food Program and the target LGUs.

DILG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Widow Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei dies a day after husband's burial
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei passed away at the age of 85, the late matriarch’s family confirmed Nov. 16, 2019.
Headlines
Palace mourns Elizabeth Yu Gokongwei, 'heart and soul' of conglomerate family
By Ratziel San Juan | 8 hours ago
“The Palace is saddened by the passing of Mrs. Elizabeth Gokongwei yesterday, November 16, just one week after the death...
Headlines
Palace: Robredo has no authority to see classified info as ICAD co-chair
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
In a radio interview, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo insisted that access to documents with classified information...
Headlines
Palace: Bernie Sanders 'grandstanding, meddling' in tweet about Philippine workers
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
Sanders shared a statement by the International Trade Union Confederation condemning what it described as "a new wave of police...
Headlines
Palace warns Robredo vs 'revealing state secrets' in 'drug war'
By Franco Luna | 11 hours ago
"Revealing State secrets to foreign individuals and entities as well as welcoming those who have trampled the country's sovereignty...
Headlines
Latest
35 minutes ago
Senators seek ban on vapes
By Edu Punay | 35 minutes ago
Senators are pushing for a ban on e-cigarettes (e-cigs) or vapor products, commonly called vapes, which they said are not...
Headlines
35 minutes ago
Apple bans vaping apps
By Janvic Mateo | 35 minutes ago
Amid concerns over the health impact of electronic cigarettes or vapes, technology giant Apple has taken down mobile applications...
Headlines
35 minutes ago
Senate urges Duterte: Don’t liberalize sugar industry
By Paolo Romero | 35 minutes ago
The Senate has passed a resolution urging President Duterte to stop the plan of economic managers to allow the liberalization...
Headlines
35 minutes ago
Tropical Storm Ramon makes landfall over North Luzon tonight
By Helen Flores | 35 minutes ago
After lingering over the Philippine Sea in the past days, Tropical Storm Ramon was forecast to make landfall over Northern...
Headlines
35 minutes ago
Diesel prices going down; gasoline up
By Catherine Talavera | 35 minutes ago
Oil companies are set to roll back the price of diesel and raise the prices of gasoline this week.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with