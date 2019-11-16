EXPLAINERS
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Nov. 15, 2019 said it sees no need to evacuate Filipinos in Hong Kong and assured the public that they are safe amid political unrest in the region.
Anthony Wallace / AFP
DFA assures safety of Filipinos in Hong Kong amid protests
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 16, 2019 - 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it sees no need to evacuate Filipinos in Hong Kong and assured the public that they are safe amid political unrest in the region. 

“The DFA wishes to assure everyone that (contrary to some false reports circulating in social media) Filipinos in Hong Kong remain safe and are largely unaffected by the ongoing protests in the area,” the department said in a Friday bulletin on its website.

“The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong is closely monitoring the situation and is taking every step to ensure the continued safety and well-being of our nationals there.”

Violent clashes between protesters and police are common in the Hong Kong demonstrations that have lasted for at least five months.

Crowds of protesters are dispersed through means like tear gas, pepper spray, water cannons, and rubber bullets.

The series of protests started in June when millions marched in Hong Kong to resist a controversial bill that would allow the extradition of citizens to mainland China.

“Meantime, those wishing to follow the impact of developments in Hong Kong on our nationals there are advised to visit the Consulate’s website for updates and advisories, instead of turning to questionable sources of information in the social media,” DFA’s bulletin read.

