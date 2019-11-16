EXPLAINERS
PAGASA said "Ramon" remained stationary at 420 kilometers north northeast of Virac, Catanduanes.
PAGASA
Tropical Storm Ramon remains almost stationary
(Philstar.com) - November 16, 2019 - 12:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ramon has remained almost stationary since Friday night, state weather forecasters said Saturday.

In its 11:00 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA said "Ramon" remained stationary at 420 kilometers north northeast of Virac, Catanduanes. It packed maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Eastern parts of Cagayan, Isabela and Bicol Region will experience light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains on Saturday.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the following areas: 

  • Eastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-lo, Gattaran, Baggao and Peñablanca)
  • Eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan and Dinapigue)
  • Northern Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran and Dinalungan)

On Sunday, November 17, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains are expected over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela while light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may be experienced over Apayao, Kalinga, Northern Aurora and the rest of Isabela and Cagayan.

"Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions," the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA warned that sea travel is risky over the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone warning signal, the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Forecast position

  • 24 hour (Sunday morning): 215 km East Northeast of Casiguran, Aurora
  • 48 hour (Monday morning): 85 km East Northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • 72 hour (Tuesday morning): 110 km West Northwest of Sinait, Ilocos Sur
  • 96 hour (Wednesday morning): 470 km West of Iba, Zambales
  • 120 hour (Thursday morning): 330 km Northwest of Pagasa Island, Palawan (outside PAR)

TROPICAL CYCLONE RAMON
Philstar
