PNP cracks down on wang-wang, blinkers, escorts

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered a crackdown on the illegal use of sirens, blinkers and unauthorized motor escorts during the Southeast Asian Games and the holiday season.

PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa ordered all units to strictly enforce existing prohibitions on the unauthorized use of sirens, bells and horns and similar gadgets, as well as security service provided by the police force.

Gamboa said all commanders must ensure the strict implementation of the Letter of Instruction 34/10 – “Action Plan Against Wang-Wang and Counter Flow” – and PNP Memo Circular No. 2017-049, “Policy on the Provision of the PNP Mobile and Motorcycle Security Coverage.”

Gamboa stressed these measures should not be used for personal advantage.

“We are imposing existing measures against the indiscriminate use of prohibited sirens, bells, horns, whistles or similar gadgets that produce staggering sounds as well as motorcycle security escorts when traversing highways and major thoroughfares for personal advantage and easy passage,” Gamboa said.

Only authorized vehicles, such as patrol cars, rescue and emergency vehicles, ambulances and police motorcycle escorts are allowed to use sirens.

He added police escorts should only be provided to high-ranking government officials and foreign delegates.

Police motorcycles and mobile cars can only be used for patrol purposes and not as escorts for weddings, birthdays or funerals, Gamboa said.

Gamboa also ordered police ground units to provide immediate assistance for emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire trucks, amid the traffic along EDSA and other major roads in the country.

Traffic navigation application Waze earlier reported that Manila remained the world’s worst city for drivers.

Manila scored the worst in terms of traffic with an average of 4.88 minutes per kilometer.

Still, the PNP said the “stop and go” dry run last Thursday in preparation for the SEA Games was successful and there was no untoward incident.

While there were some problems as some buses were caught in the traffic jam, authorities are still studying how to correct this and ensure a smooth opening of the games on Nov. 30.

“We will continue to provide security for all SEAG delegates, visitors and athletes now coming in in time for the Nov. 30 opening,” Gamboa said.

The SEA Games opening will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on Nov. 30. The events, however, are scheduled in venues in Metro Manila, New Clark City in Pampanga and other areas.