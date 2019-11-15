EXPLAINERS
Bong Revilla
After spending years in jail over charges of plunder in connection with the multimillion-peso pork barrel scam, Bong Revilla is returning to his old job as an actor after making a successful comeback in the Senate.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
‘It’s not illegal’: Bong Revilla tries to justify TV comeback
(Philstar.com) - November 15, 2019 - 7:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Revilla hit back at his critics after drawing ire from his reported comeback on national television.

Many Filipinos online disapproved of the senator’s guest appearance on GMA’s “The Gift” starring Alden Richards.

Revilla, who recently made a political comeback after four years in detention over a plunder charge, said he would still prioritize his job in the Senate despite returning to the showbiz industry.

READ: Revilla makes successful political comeback after plunder acquittal

Wala pong batas na nagbabawal sa pag-aartista. Ito ay isang marangal na trabaho na bumuhay at bumubuhay sa pamilya ko (There is no law that bans being an actor. It is a noble job that provided for my family),” Revilla said.

This follows the statement of his colleague Sen. Ronald dela Rosa that he should focus on being a senator.

Revilla, however, dismissed criticisms against him saying “Haters are going to hate and bashers are going to bash.”

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, meanwhile, backed Revilla’s TV comeback as long as there is no conflict of interest.

“Nothing wrong for a legislator to practice his original profession as long as conflict of interest does not get in the way, in which case, a full disclosure must be made,” Lacson tweeted.

Musician Jim Paredes was among the celebrities who opposed the reported return of the senator on television.

“Why would a franchise ALLOW this? That is he bigger question. They have social and corporate responsibilities.  The airwaves belong to the Filipino people,” Paredes tweeted in response to Twitter user @mark_ocampo who asked why Revilla would join a network “whose franchise will not be renewed.”

The fate of ABS-CBN still hangs in the balance as Congress has yet to renew its legislative franchise, which will expire on March 30, 2020.

In response to Paredes, entertainment Lolit Solit took to Instagram to defend Revilla’s TV comeback. Solis advised Paredes to avoid being too “political” and being a “fault finder.”

“Kailangan bigyan mo ng chance ang mga tao na bumabangon muli mula sa pagdapa, kailangan mas maunawain ka kapag iyon binigyan ng second chance nakabangon uli (You have to give a chance to a person who is getting back up again after going down, you have to be more understanding when you are given a second a chance),” Solis said.

Several Filipinos have expressed dissatisfaction over reports that Revilla will return to showbiz, calling on him to return the money to the government.

The senator had refused to return P124.5 million worth of Priority Development Assistant Fund, insisting that he has no obligation to return any money to the national government following his acquittal.

Meanwhile, actor Baron Geisler posted photos with Revilla, hinting of the senator’s possible return to the movie industry.

“Senator Bong Revilla movie!!! Wooooooooo!!!! Mag enjoy ang mga bata at batang isip,” Geisler posted on Instagram.

— Patricia Lourdes Viray

BARON GEISLER BONG REVILLA PLUNDER SENATE
