‘It’s not illegal’: Bong Revilla tries to justify TV comeback

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Revilla hit back at his critics after drawing ire from his reported comeback on national television.

Many Filipinos online disapproved of the senator’s guest appearance on GMA’s “The Gift” starring Alden Richards.

Revilla, who recently made a political comeback after four years in detention over a plunder charge, said he would still prioritize his job in the Senate despite returning to the showbiz industry.

READ: Revilla makes successful political comeback after plunder acquittal

“Wala pong batas na nagbabawal sa pag-aartista. Ito ay isang marangal na trabaho na bumuhay at bumubuhay sa pamilya ko (There is no law that bans being an actor. It is a noble job that provided for my family),” Revilla said.

This follows the statement of his colleague Sen. Ronald dela Rosa that he should focus on being a senator.

Revilla, however, dismissed criticisms against him saying “Haters are going to hate and bashers are going to bash.”

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, meanwhile, backed Revilla’s TV comeback as long as there is no conflict of interest.

“Nothing wrong for a legislator to practice his original profession as long as conflict of interest does not get in the way, in which case, a full disclosure must be made,” Lacson tweeted.

Musician Jim Paredes was among the celebrities who opposed the reported return of the senator on television.

“Why would a franchise ALLOW this? That is he bigger question. They have social and corporate responsibilities. The airwaves belong to the Filipino people,” Paredes tweeted in response to Twitter user @mark_ocampo who asked why Revilla would join a network “whose franchise will not be renewed.”

Nothing wrong for a legislator to practice his original profession as long as conflict of interest does not get in the way, in which case, a full disclosure must be made. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) November 15, 2019

Why would a franchise ALLOW this? That is he bigger question. They have social and corporate rresponibilities . The airwaves belong to the Filipino people. — Jim (@Jimparedes) November 10, 2019

The fate of ABS-CBN still hangs in the balance as Congress has yet to renew its legislative franchise, which will expire on March 30, 2020.

In response to Paredes, entertainment Lolit Solit took to Instagram to defend Revilla’s TV comeback. Solis advised Paredes to avoid being too “political” and being a “fault finder.”

“Kailangan bigyan mo ng chance ang mga tao na bumabangon muli mula sa pagdapa, kailangan mas maunawain ka kapag iyon binigyan ng second chance nakabangon uli (You have to give a chance to a person who is getting back up again after going down, you have to be more understanding when you are given a second a chance),” Solis said.

Several Filipinos have expressed dissatisfaction over reports that Revilla will return to showbiz, calling on him to return the money to the government.

The senator had refused to return P124.5 million worth of Priority Development Assistant Fund, insisting that he has no obligation to return any money to the national government following his acquittal.

the only "guesting" welcome na welcome si Bong Revilla ay sa Bilibid Prison punyeta doon sya nababagay!!! #NoToBongRevillaOnTheGift — ???? (@_gilbertina) November 15, 2019

bong revilla is in the senate and has yet to return the monies he stole



imee marcos is in the senate and has yet to admit she was an old batshit thieving woman when martial law happened



why do some people get away with crime and others don't https://t.co/cDNKrNBsUE — peanut (@xpeanutgalleryx) November 15, 2019

Lol. Alden is a decent guy. GMA better not subject him to the certainly unpleasant experience of working with a plunderer. Malalang backlash ba ang hanap ninyo? #NoToBongRevillaOnTheGift — Juan Miguel Severo ????????? (@TheRainBro) November 12, 2019

Saying #NoToBongRevillaOnTheGift is taking a stand against politicians who plundered the taxpayers' money – money that could have been used for education, agriculture, etc. Bong did that and was acquitted. Then he'll be part of the show to appear once again a hero? No. — j. ????????A (@marcinareus02) November 12, 2019

Taking a political, and more importantly a moral stand.



It's not enough that he was not made to pay for his plundering, but to use the show to improve his image. Isn't a corrupt politician one of Sep's oppresors?@akosi_LA @GMADrama#NoToBongRevillaOnTheGift #TheGiftConflict — j. ????????A (@marcinareus02) November 12, 2019

Meanwhile, actor Baron Geisler posted photos with Revilla, hinting of the senator’s possible return to the movie industry.

“Senator Bong Revilla movie!!! Wooooooooo!!!! Mag enjoy ang mga bata at batang isip,” Geisler posted on Instagram.

Senator Bong Revilla movie!!! Wooooooooo!!!!

Mag enjoy ang mga bata. Wooot!!! https://t.co/ej3WMjKFuP — Baron Geisler (@baron_geisler) November 15, 2019

— Patricia Lourdes Viray