‘Ramon’ gains strength, moves north

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Storm Ramon (Kalmaegi) slightly intensified and made a shift in its path early Friday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

“Ramon” was last seen 445 kilometers northeast of Casiguran, Aurora with peak winds of 75 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph.

The tropical storm is still moving at 15 kph but it has shifted from north northwest direction to north. It may hit the Cagayan-Isabela-Aurora area between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is raised over:

Southeastern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca and Baggao)

Eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapique and Maconacon)

Northern Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran and Dinalungan)

Polillo Islands

Winds between 30 kph and 60 kph may be experienced in these areas within 36 hours.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will be dumped over the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela, Bicol region, Romblon, Panay Island and Cuyo Islands.

Gusty conditions may be experienced over Northern Luzon today, especially in the coastal and mountainous areas, due to the northeast monsoon enhanced by “Ramon.”

Weather forecasters warned against sea travel over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

By Saturday, those living in the eastern portions of Cagayan and Isabela may experience light to moderate with occasional heavy rains. Meanwhile, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect Apayao, northern Aurora and the rest of Isabela and Cagayan.

Forecast positions

Saturday morning: 315 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora

Sunday morning: 250 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora

Monday morning: 40 km northeast of Aparri, Cagayan

Tuesday morning: 90 km north northwest of Laoag City, llocos Norte

Wednesday morning: 175 km west northwest of Sinait, Ilocos Sur

— Gaea Katreena Cabico